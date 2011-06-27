Used 2011 INFINITI M56 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bravo!
The only thing better than my M45, was the M45X I purchased, then along came the M56X - I got one of the first in the region. Nissan really listened when they built this. Everything has improved, and the additional horsepower puts it into a different league. I love the ride - feels more substantial, and corners like it's on rails with breathtaking acceleration. My wife says it reminds her of our BMW 750 - but more fun, with a sexier interior and exterior. Electronics, back up cam, sound system, etc. all exceptional. They even added a heated steering wheel and retractable outside mirrors. The dial-a-transmission is very clever. Bravo!
Great Choice
Looked an the usual suspects - E550, 550, A6 V8. All nice cars, but none of them had the balance of exterior design, interior style, performance and value. The 2011 MB has no style, BMW is way overrated and need to learn how to do an interior and the Audi needs to be updated. Just look up the performance numbers - the Infiniti has a great ride and is luxurious.
Better and worse than an M45
Infiniti has gone to great lengths refining many aspects of the M for 2011 but there are still many things that need improvement. While I enjoy my M56 a lot, there are features that worked better on my '08 M45 (such as XM NavTraffic, which is a disaster on the M56 and every other 2010+ Infiniti model). And there are features that are completely backwards, like the armrest button you press OUT to fold the side mirrors IN, and the song selection button you press UP to switch to the next song DOWN on the list. Doors lock automatically at 15mph and you can't do anything about it. And there is so little ability to customize the warning/intervention systems that one is inclined to leave them off!
Behold the BEAST!!!
Prior to buying the M56X, I had a 2006 M45 Sport. I wanted to stay in the Infiniti family. Most because of the reliability of their vehicles and my experience owning an impressive car. I wanted to stay with an 8 cyl car. Not many people are aware of this vehicle since it debut in 2011. However, with minimum exterior aftermarket additions I LOVE my car even more. Wish I could upload a picture. I have had a lot of people ask what year in my car? They find it hard to believe its an 2011. However, since the Q series have came on the scene people are more gear towards the new looks of the car. I love the way my car drives and feel on the road. Its a bigger car but handles fairly well for its size.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Transmission needs work
I'm happy with just about everything on and in the car except the transmission is jerky and undecided as to what gear it should be in at slow speeds. Between 20 - 40 mph, the gears shift up and down over 1K rpm because the computer can't figure out what gear to be in. The car actually jerks back and forth. Infiniti knows about this and is working on it.
Related Used 2011 INFINITI M56 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2002
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used FIAT 500X 2019
- Used Lincoln Mark LT 2006 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2005
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Chevrolet Traverse 2022
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Research similar vehicles
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 1500
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Gladiator
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Tacoma
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Camaro 2002 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe in Livermore, CA
- Used Toyota Prius-V in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Honda Accord-Crosstour in Philadelphia, PA
- Used Lexus RX-350L in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Bloomington, IN
- Used Chevrolet Trailblazer in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Hyundai Equus in Franklin, TN
- Used Toyota Sequoia in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class in Kenosha, WI
- Used Lincoln Aviator in Kansas City, KS
- Used Buick Regal in Sammamish, WA
- Used BMW X7 in Redwood City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic in Burnsville, MN
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith in Fairfield, CA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Wagon in Cambridge, MA