Used 2011 INFINITI M56 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars Bravo! seattle , 04/14/2010 x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The only thing better than my M45, was the M45X I purchased, then along came the M56X - I got one of the first in the region. Nissan really listened when they built this. Everything has improved, and the additional horsepower puts it into a different league. I love the ride - feels more substantial, and corners like it's on rails with breathtaking acceleration. My wife says it reminds her of our BMW 750 - but more fun, with a sexier interior and exterior. Electronics, back up cam, sound system, etc. all exceptional. They even added a heated steering wheel and retractable outside mirrors. The dial-a-transmission is very clever. Bravo! Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Great Choice Car (not beer) Nut , 04/10/2010 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Looked an the usual suspects - E550, 550, A6 V8. All nice cars, but none of them had the balance of exterior design, interior style, performance and value. The 2011 MB has no style, BMW is way overrated and need to learn how to do an interior and the Audi needs to be updated. Just look up the performance numbers - the Infiniti has a great ride and is luxurious. Report Abuse

4.38 out of 5 stars Better and worse than an M45 Blastphemy , 08/24/2010 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Infiniti has gone to great lengths refining many aspects of the M for 2011 but there are still many things that need improvement. While I enjoy my M56 a lot, there are features that worked better on my '08 M45 (such as XM NavTraffic, which is a disaster on the M56 and every other 2010+ Infiniti model). And there are features that are completely backwards, like the armrest button you press OUT to fold the side mirrors IN, and the song selection button you press UP to switch to the next song DOWN on the list. Doors lock automatically at 15mph and you can't do anything about it. And there is so little ability to customize the warning/intervention systems that one is inclined to leave them off! Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Behold the BEAST!!! Monte511 , 09/10/2016 x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Prior to buying the M56X, I had a 2006 M45 Sport. I wanted to stay in the Infiniti family. Most because of the reliability of their vehicles and my experience owning an impressive car. I wanted to stay with an 8 cyl car. Not many people are aware of this vehicle since it debut in 2011. However, with minimum exterior aftermarket additions I LOVE my car even more. Wish I could upload a picture. I have had a lot of people ask what year in my car? They find it hard to believe its an 2011. However, since the Q series have came on the scene people are more gear towards the new looks of the car. I love the way my car drives and feel on the road. Its a bigger car but handles fairly well for its size. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse