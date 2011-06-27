Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
It's Like driving a Race Horse
If you want to take long cross country trips and are my age (63) then take breaks so you don't get sore. The seats are sports car seats, not plushy cushy seats. The suspension isn't soft or cushy either but let me tell you, hang onto your hat when you give it the gas!! You don't really need to slow down much to take a corner. There just isn't any body roll and this car can deliver. I grew up with the 1960's muscle cars and everything that went with it. I am female and a great grandmother, but I do enjoy driving in a sporty manner. Since I live in So Cal, I can drive the freeways with "authority". My M45 is 15 years old now and has 137K miles on it. Have NEVER had a repair on this car. Just the normal maintenance stuff. Now that it is older, there are more road noises that I hear and my CD player quit working but what would one expect at this age? The M45 doesn't like our dirt roads much and it doesn't absorb the stutter bumps very well but it does love a mountain road and a remote road where you can loosen up the reins and let her run. When you have it in the manual mode, it seems to lunge forward and you need to be prepared for that at a stop sign. Alot of people think the manual mode is worthless, but they don't let it wind out enough. Honestly, you need to have this car for a while and really learn how to drive it. In the years that I have had the M45, I have seen only 2 others like it. When I have taken to get tires or an oil change, the comments you hear are "This sure is a nice car and you don't see M's on the road" It is a very capable car especially for its weight but that is something I like because you feel like the car is solid and "on the road" not "floating above it". If you are looking for a strictly luxury car, then you probably won't think it's all that but if you want a combination of luxury and high performance, this is the one for you. The instrument panel some people find confusing but all you need to do is read your owners manual and you will see how easy it really is. There are multi-function controls so you need just to touch the component you wish to control and then look at the buttons numbered 1-6 and push the one that is appropriate. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!! THIS CAR IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!
- Safety
- Performance
NICE Car Bad Back Seat
Purchased the car about 8 months ago. It had 124,000 miles on it. I was on a local government auction site and saw it. I wasn't even looking for a car. I was actually looking for something else not car related. It had issues. Needed paint, starter, driver seat and some tlc. I checked for recalls and found that it had 2 recalls that needed to be done. Infiniti fixed them. While at the Infiniti Shop they saw that the gas gauge wasn't working properly. That was a $1000.00+ to repair. So after getting it painted, a new driver seat, starter and putting some tlc in it at an additional cost of $1000.00+ I finally think I have a great running car. Car has some get up to it.
The Original M45, a thinking man's perf. car
In my opinion the styling is timeless, has aged well, and is very distinctive. I always have people coming up to me asking what it is, particularly in the captivating Red Garnet Fire paint. The acceleration is amazing, even more so at freeway speeds when you put the pedal down, the 5 speed auto downshifts to third and in no time you're at triple digit speeds, all the while the 4 cam V8 sounds exhilarating and happily loves to rev. Thankfully the 4 wheel discs slow with authority. In winter or slick conditions it's smart to be gentle on the throttle and I had no worries when winter tires are swapped in. Having never been stuck in Minnesota winters is a tribute to the predictable nature of the chassis and good driving skills. The biggest drawback is fuel economy, followed by rear seat leg room. The only seat you need to care about is the driver seat. It's a big shame these are such rare cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jeckyll and Hyde
I still believe this car is a Jeckyll and Hyde. We're still enjoying the power, but the transmission isn't very responsive and the manual mode is worthless. The seats are comfortable and have nice amenities, but the driver's seat squeaks now. We still love all the gadgets, but they are difficult to use. We've encountered more issues, but we do have 108K miles now. The exhaust manifold was changed under warranty. Now it's cracked again - poorly engineered. We still burn a quart every 1,000 miles (108 quarts so far!) Tire wear is phenomenal. The originals ran 28K miles. The second set were Essenzia and were just changed. The new Hankook Ventas don't feel very good on the car.
Ivory Pearl
This vehicle is reliable (at 90K miles) and still drives the same as when I drove it brand new off the lot. As an engineer, this car has all the technological gadgets one could want or need. Amazing driving performance (power - 340HP & 333 ft.-lb. of torque and handling) and style. I haven't had any issues except a recent gas gauge replacement by the manufacturer. This vehicle is incredible when I compare it to previous vehicles such as: 1991 M3 and Acura 3.0 CL.
Related Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Nissan Versa 2008
- Used Scion TC 2011 For Sale
- Used Acura RLX 2005
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2011 For Sale
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Nissan Z 2013
- Used Chevrolet Blazer 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 1998
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2020 Impala
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Terrain
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2021
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ioniq Electric
- 2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2021 Veloster
- 2021 Santa Fe
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Palisade
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- BMW M4 CS 2020
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- McLaren 720S 2020
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- Ford Shelby GT350 2020
- 2020 911
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021
Recommended
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2012 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2013 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Buick Century in Santa Monica, CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 in San Mateo, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Richmond, CA
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Saturn Aura in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Ford Focus in Union City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500Hd in Broomfield, CO
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Marysville, WA
- Used Jeep Patriot in Apex, NC
- Used Ford Expedition in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Mclaren 650S-Coupe in La Habra, CA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Somerville, MA
- Used Mini Cooper in Santa Clara, CA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Davis, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Volvo XC40 in Woodland, CA
- Used Dodge Journey in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Honda Passport in Compton, CA
- Used Honda Passport in Franklin, TN
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Temple, TX
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide-S in Riverside, CA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Racine, WI