  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2003 INFINITI M45
  5. Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 M45
More about the 2003 M45
5(78%)4(18%)3(3%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
107 reviews
Write a review
See all M45s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,152 - $9,229
Used M45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...22

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
5 out of 5 stars

It's Like driving a Race Horse

Lori D. Moore, 04/05/2018
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

If you want to take long cross country trips and are my age (63) then take breaks so you don't get sore. The seats are sports car seats, not plushy cushy seats. The suspension isn't soft or cushy either but let me tell you, hang onto your hat when you give it the gas!! You don't really need to slow down much to take a corner. There just isn't any body roll and this car can deliver. I grew up with the 1960's muscle cars and everything that went with it. I am female and a great grandmother, but I do enjoy driving in a sporty manner. Since I live in So Cal, I can drive the freeways with "authority". My M45 is 15 years old now and has 137K miles on it. Have NEVER had a repair on this car. Just the normal maintenance stuff. Now that it is older, there are more road noises that I hear and my CD player quit working but what would one expect at this age? The M45 doesn't like our dirt roads much and it doesn't absorb the stutter bumps very well but it does love a mountain road and a remote road where you can loosen up the reins and let her run. When you have it in the manual mode, it seems to lunge forward and you need to be prepared for that at a stop sign. Alot of people think the manual mode is worthless, but they don't let it wind out enough. Honestly, you need to have this car for a while and really learn how to drive it. In the years that I have had the M45, I have seen only 2 others like it. When I have taken to get tires or an oil change, the comments you hear are "This sure is a nice car and you don't see M's on the road" It is a very capable car especially for its weight but that is something I like because you feel like the car is solid and "on the road" not "floating above it". If you are looking for a strictly luxury car, then you probably won't think it's all that but if you want a combination of luxury and high performance, this is the one for you. The instrument panel some people find confusing but all you need to do is read your owners manual and you will see how easy it really is. There are multi-function controls so you need just to touch the component you wish to control and then look at the buttons numbered 1-6 and push the one that is appropriate. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!! THIS CAR IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Report Abuse
4.25 out of 5 stars

NICE Car Bad Back Seat

logan2744, 06/18/2014
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car about 8 months ago. It had 124,000 miles on it. I was on a local government auction site and saw it. I wasn't even looking for a car. I was actually looking for something else not car related. It had issues. Needed paint, starter, driver seat and some tlc. I checked for recalls and found that it had 2 recalls that needed to be done. Infiniti fixed them. While at the Infiniti Shop they saw that the gas gauge wasn't working properly. That was a $1000.00+ to repair. So after getting it painted, a new driver seat, starter and putting some tlc in it at an additional cost of $1000.00+ I finally think I have a great running car. Car has some get up to it.

Report Abuse
5 out of 5 stars

The Original M45, a thinking man's perf. car

Tarek Wally, 06/30/2018
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

In my opinion the styling is timeless, has aged well, and is very distinctive. I always have people coming up to me asking what it is, particularly in the captivating Red Garnet Fire paint. The acceleration is amazing, even more so at freeway speeds when you put the pedal down, the 5 speed auto downshifts to third and in no time you're at triple digit speeds, all the while the 4 cam V8 sounds exhilarating and happily loves to rev. Thankfully the 4 wheel discs slow with authority. In winter or slick conditions it's smart to be gentle on the throttle and I had no worries when winter tires are swapped in. Having never been stuck in Minnesota winters is a tribute to the predictable nature of the chassis and good driving skills. The biggest drawback is fuel economy, followed by rear seat leg room. The only seat you need to care about is the driver seat. It's a big shame these are such rare cars.

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
3 out of 5 stars
Report Abuse
4.25 out of 5 stars

Jeckyll and Hyde

qualityfirst1, 01/21/2010
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I still believe this car is a Jeckyll and Hyde. We're still enjoying the power, but the transmission isn't very responsive and the manual mode is worthless. The seats are comfortable and have nice amenities, but the driver's seat squeaks now. We still love all the gadgets, but they are difficult to use. We've encountered more issues, but we do have 108K miles now. The exhaust manifold was changed under warranty. Now it's cracked again - poorly engineered. We still burn a quart every 1,000 miles (108 quarts so far!) Tire wear is phenomenal. The originals ran 28K miles. The second set were Essenzia and were just changed. The new Hankook Ventas don't feel very good on the car.

Report Abuse
5 out of 5 stars

Ivory Pearl

Ivory Pearl, 04/14/2008
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is reliable (at 90K miles) and still drives the same as when I drove it brand new off the lot. As an engineer, this car has all the technological gadgets one could want or need. Amazing driving performance (power - 340HP & 333 ft.-lb. of torque and handling) and style. I haven't had any issues except a recent gas gauge replacement by the manufacturer. This vehicle is incredible when I compare it to previous vehicles such as: 1991 M3 and Acura 3.0 CL.

Report Abuse
12345...22
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M45s for sale

Related Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models