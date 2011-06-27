Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
I35 review
Ron, 10/07/2010
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
This has been the best car I have ever purchased and I have had many. It gets better gas mileage than most 4 cylinder cars and has a very responsive 6. The front wheel drive is great for winter snows in the mountains. The fold down rear seat has come in handy many times for hauling material.
Report Abuse
I will buy another Infinity
Janel Still, 02/24/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful
I purchased my Infinity in December of 2001 - the car is a 2002 though. It is now 2015 and I'm still driving my Infinity. She has 229,000 miles on her and she still runs great! I still have the same engine and transmission in her. I will definitely buy another Infinity.
Report Abuse
Amazing!
trish, 08/31/2010
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
Been driving this beauty since 2005, really only had few problems. Once the power steering fuel had to be replaced, another time some minor things.The only concern is that after 100K miles when you see these minor problems, they all add up very fast, for instance it took me $200 to replace the HID headlights. But let me tell you I have done three cross country trips in this car without a trace of discomfort! The leg space is amazing for both front and rear passengers. I haven't met anyone who is not impressed with its interiors. Drive feels very secure. Perfect family sedan! Can't imagine to part with it!
Report Abuse
BEST ENGINES EVER
dtagani16, 05/13/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful
To be honest i never liked infiniti before this car. It has opened my eyes to extreme reliability. I bought mine used with 140K on it dealer maintained with records. I have never been stuck with this car ever. Has it had minor issues yes but being a DYI guy i fixed most of it myself. The engine and tranny are great i am at 200K right now and have tried to beat the car up and still it goes strong. I would recommend this car to anyone as it is one of the most reliable engines out there. Infiniti will get more business from me in the future.
Report Abuse
Outstanding Value and Performance
michael_po, 06/23/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
Recently purchased a 2002 midnight blue Infiniti I35 from a private owner and am very pleased. The 3.5 Liter V-6's 255 HP engine is highly responsive, yet very quiet and smooth running. The soft tan leather interior, plush carpeting, and space age instrumentation, are immaculate. The A/C is ice cold. You would never know this vehicle has 92,000 miles on it. A true looker! I drove a 1998 INFINITI I30 for 197,000 miles until the timing chain went. Enjoyed that very reliable car too, but this vehicle is so much more roomier and comfortable. INFINITI definitely improved the model tenfold in introducing the I35. OUTSTANDING!
Report Abuse
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used BMW 2 Series 2016
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2007
- Used Lexus ES 350 2000
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2002
- Used Jaguar X-Type 2003 For Sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2004
- Used BMW 2 Series 2014
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1996 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen e-Golf 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Civic
- 2022 Telluride
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Toyota C-HR 2021
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- Aston Martin DB11 2021
Other models to consider
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- Chevrolet Colorado 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Research similar vehicles
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2022 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Chrysler Pacifica
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2022
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Nissan NV200
Other models
- Used Audi Q8 in Yucaipa, CA
- Used Volkswagen CC in Saint Cloud, MN
- Used Scion XD in Fullerton, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class-Electric-Drive in Menifee, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-1500 in Orem, UT
- Used Chrysler Pacifica in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Livermore, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Lancaster, PA
- Used Cadillac XLR in Fishers, IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Lynwood, CA
- Used Genesis G80 in Hempstead, NY
- Used Lexus LS-500 in Waukegan, IL
- Used Toyota Mirai in South Gate, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Cathedral City, CA
- Used Buick Encore in Davis, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Bloomington, IN
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Danbury, CT
- Used Nissan Titan in Franklin, TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in San Ramon, CA
- Used GMC Acadia-Limited in Roswell, GA
- Used GMC Suburban in West Jordan, UT
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 in Compton, CA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in New Brunswick, NJ
- Used Kia Niro in Franklin, TN
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata in Mansfield, TX
- Used Honda Passport in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Concord, NC
- Used Kia Optima-Hybrid in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Mitsubishi Galant in Orland Park, IL