Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Hottest coupe for the money.
I just purchased this 2009 G37x coupe for my wife. She previously owned a 2008 G35x sedan, but had always wanted the coupe but they did not make it in an all wheel drive version. This car is quick, sporty, luxurious, handles like a dream and has all the toys you could want. It definitely stands out in a crowd with its looks and keeps you pampered on the inside. We ordered it fully loaded with the tech pkg, nav pkg, prem pkg, spoiler, wood trim, factory impact sensor alarm and the illuminated kick plates. I am 6'2" and have no problem driving or riding in this coupe.
Great so far
Bought my 09 G37x coupe used with 31K mi, very sporty, engine is ferocious, the power doesn't drop off until you hit non-legal speeds. Doesn't have the razor sharp handling of my 06 G35 Coupe, but it's very close and has a smoother, more compliant ride that soaks up bumps very well. Interior with Bose, navigation, and rear view camera is great! I love this car!
Great for empy nesters
If you need a big trunk, plan on having people in the back seat for longer than 1/2 an hour or don't like a sporty ride don't buy this car. For two people who like to throw a car around on country roads this is "the" car. It's a joy to drive hard, but very comfortable if you take it easy. My only problem is my wife keeps taking it.
Great Coupe!
For the money, and then some, the G37 was a hot coupe. It is now a little long in the tooth, but when it came out, and maybe even now, I am not sure what you can get for $40-45k that looks and performs as well in the segment.
What An Awesome Car
I absolutely love this vehicle! It is so much fun to drive and for the money is the most powerful coupe you can find at that price.
