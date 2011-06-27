Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Rides like new after 158k miles! Mary Johnson , 01/23/2016 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

3.63 out of 5 stars Definitely a Love/Hate Relationship! princ3ss , 11/08/2011 AWD 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased my a 2004 G35 back in 2008 from Carmax with 39K Miles on it. Because it was a "luxury" car I decided to put the warranty on it and thank GOD I did. The car had to go in the shop every three months for something and no matter what I took it to the shop for, Infiniti charged $500 to get it back. The brakes are a nightmare, along with the rotors and pistons! I really loved this car but the maintenance was just too much, I feel like the car was in the shop more than I was able to actually drive it, though when it wasn't in the shop and running smoothly, it was quite a sweet ride.

4.13 out of 5 stars Good, with some faults CarGuy , 08/02/2010 AWD 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The 2004 Infiniti G35X with AWD offers tight steering and a relatively smooth ride, a combo that is often hard to come by. The pickup is also somewhat impressive. The seats are comfortable and supportive, though not quite large enough in the front. The trunk space is not adequate and the BOSE CD stereo is not what one should expect. Also, the AC and Seat warmers are not up to par

5 out of 5 stars poor gas milage pisciotta , 11/07/2012 Rwd 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful car is great in every way, just really really bad on gas