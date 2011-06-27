Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Rides like new after 158k miles!
I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Definitely a Love/Hate Relationship!
I purchased my a 2004 G35 back in 2008 from Carmax with 39K Miles on it. Because it was a "luxury" car I decided to put the warranty on it and thank GOD I did. The car had to go in the shop every three months for something and no matter what I took it to the shop for, Infiniti charged $500 to get it back. The brakes are a nightmare, along with the rotors and pistons! I really loved this car but the maintenance was just too much, I feel like the car was in the shop more than I was able to actually drive it, though when it wasn't in the shop and running smoothly, it was quite a sweet ride.
Good, with some faults
The 2004 Infiniti G35X with AWD offers tight steering and a relatively smooth ride, a combo that is often hard to come by. The pickup is also somewhat impressive. The seats are comfortable and supportive, though not quite large enough in the front. The trunk space is not adequate and the BOSE CD stereo is not what one should expect. Also, the AC and Seat warmers are not up to par
poor gas milage
car is great in every way, just really really bad on gas
My G 35
This car was built at a higher standards than the newer Infiniti cars. Yes it may lack the advanced technology of today, but it makes it up with reliability, power, handling, and performance. Take care of your regularly scheduled maintenance, and you will not be disappointed. PS. I do own newer Infinities.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used BMW 2 Series 2016
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2007
- Used Lexus ES 350 2000
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2002
- Used Jaguar X-Type 2003 For Sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2004
- Used BMW 2 Series 2014
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1996 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen e-Golf 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Civic
- 2022 Telluride
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Toyota C-HR 2021
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- Aston Martin DB11 2021
Other models to consider
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- Chevrolet Colorado 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Research similar vehicles
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2022 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Chrysler Pacifica
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2022
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Nissan NV200
Other models
- Used Audi Q8 in Yucaipa, CA
- Used Volkswagen CC in Saint Cloud, MN
- Used Scion XD in Fullerton, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class-Electric-Drive in Menifee, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-1500 in Orem, UT
- Used Chrysler Pacifica in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Livermore, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Lancaster, PA
- Used Cadillac XLR in Fishers, IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Lynwood, CA
- Used Genesis G80 in Hempstead, NY
- Used Lexus LS-500 in Waukegan, IL
- Used Toyota Mirai in South Gate, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Cathedral City, CA
- Used Buick Encore in Davis, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Bloomington, IN
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Danbury, CT
- Used Nissan Titan in Franklin, TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in San Ramon, CA
- Used GMC Acadia-Limited in Roswell, GA
- Used GMC Suburban in West Jordan, UT
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 in Compton, CA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in New Brunswick, NJ
- Used Kia Niro in Franklin, TN
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata in Mansfield, TX
- Used Honda Passport in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Concord, NC
- Used Kia Optima-Hybrid in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Mitsubishi Galant in Orland Park, IL