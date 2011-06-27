Used 2003 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Best dollar for dollar vehicle on the market mbohn2 , 04/13/2013 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 49 of 50 people found this review helpful There are known flaws with any vehicle on the market. The 1st gen G35 is known for the AC/Radio control going out, which is not all that big of a deal to have to fix if you know what your doing. With that being said, I bought my 2003 G35 sedan in mid 2012 with 154,000 miles on it. Very high milage for a used car, so I expected to have some problems. The first thing I did was change every drop of fluid in the car, spark plugs, brake pads, wiper blades, ect. to ensure everything would be in good working order, and the car hasnt let me down yet. A respectable 260 HP gets you up and moving to your cruising speed. It has an extremely comfortable cabin with plenty of room for all. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars 03 Sedan w/ 115k & counting! Osider760 , 05/22/2017 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) Purchased this sedan back in 2015 w/ only 103k miles and I'm now at 115k. It has not let me down since (knock on wood). Great smaller sedan w/ performance. Fast & Drives well. Since purchased I've had the change timing belts, brakes, spark plugs, tires & the camshaft sensor. I guess the camshaft sensor is notorious for going out on Nissan's. Found a local shop that changed it for $180 w/ OEM parts. All of these are expected routine maintenance. IF YOU TAKE CARE OF YOUR VEHICLE, IT WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU. It shifts smooth and has a lot of power when you step on the pedal. Fuel economy is okay, I get about 180 miles per tank fill, all city driving for me. I've heard these cars can go over 200k miles. I've seen an ad in our local Infiniti dealer with the same year/make/model that has 255k miles on it! I like the 4300k HID headlights, leather is in outstanding condition, moonroof, BOSE speaker system. I will update this review and things come up and/or I hit more mileage. Overall, great reliable car. Won't let you down. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

4.5 out of 5 stars Great Car BillP , 11/15/2010 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) Had this car going on 5 years and 100k miles. I have replaced the brakes and tires more often than a normal car but based on performance and how I drive, it is understood. The engine and transmission are bulletproof. A blast to drive. Better performance dollar for dollar than a BMW (owned an X5 and 330i) but you do sacrifice refinement and fit and finish.

4.75 out of 5 stars Already Great AirJoe , 11/15/2006 Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 6M) I just bought my car used about 2 weeks ago. It had 44k miles on it and it was originally a lease car from 04/02. I already love this car! When searching for cars, I gave my wife a list of features I was looking for in a used car. I actually went to the car lot to purchase a Lexus GS300 I saw on their website. But on my way to look at it, I stopped to look at the G35 sitting next to it. I really loved the sports sedan look and feel of the car. And once I drove it, I was sold. From the one touch up & down features of each window to the auto to manual stick, this car easily fulfilled my wish list! My only complaint was that the car needed brake service and the dealer took $500 off. Cost $700