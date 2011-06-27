Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan Consumer Reviews
G37 2012 Premium & Nav Packages
Great car. Tested IS-250, ES-350, BMW 328i, Acura TL and Maxima. Really depends on what you like. All cars were nice, but G37 was the most fun and overall best to drive. Only down side is yes it is a little small inside if you are in the back seat, but I didn't plan to ride in the back while driving my car. It compares nicely against the 328i and is more bang for the buck. TL came in 2'nd for me as it felt just a little too big and bulky when cornering. Stilll a good choice though again depending on the ride you are looking for. Averaging 23.5 in mixed 50/50 driving
OMG! LURVE IT=)
After 3yrs of pining and researching and pouring over reviews of the Lexus and Audi, my husband suggested this car and the decision was made and purchased within 24 hours. I hadn't considered Infiniti at all but when my husband and I saw the Spring Event Sale, I went the next day to view it. Long story short, I loved it from the start. It's sexy, fast, comfortable, and great buy and the sound system is awesome! My husband now calls me a "Thumper" b/c I all of a sudden like my music with a lot of bumping bass. I got this car for my 40th birthday and I really couldn't be happier! Everyday I fall more in love with this car. The best part is I don't see my car at every turn/light!
2nd "G" and Still Loving It...
Prior had 08 G35xS. Bulletproof reliability and loved the car overall. MPG's were not the best and some road/wind noise. Recently stepped into a 12 G37xS. Even though they look similar, a lot of smaller improvements to make car even better. I am also avg. 3mpg better doing same drive. Writing this for anyone looking for a great used car value that appreciates sporty sedan vs. a Camry/Accord. Probably still the best overall value in a 4dr. sports sedan with AWD. Road/Wind noise improved on G37 and much quieter on Hwy. with 7spd auto vs 5spd as engine revs are lower. Suspension seems better over bumps vs. G35 and more solid. Steering lightened up some at low speeds vs. G35. ***update*** still have the car. Anytime I look at something to buy I keep the G. While not the largest or most practical, it still seats four adults comfortably, get pretty decent mpg and is bullet proof on reliability. I have had zero issues with car on 60k of miles. Any Nissan dealer can service these cars too. I routinely get 27mpg on highway at 75mph which I think is great for a 328hp AWD car. Really my only big complaint is not being able to fold down rear seats when needed for larger/longer objects. The car has aged well as it basically is the design from 2007. I still get people complementing the design of the car today.
very sure footed
Pros : power + , bose sysyem with streaming audio , navigation , interior design , price compared to others in it's class. Cons : Transmission hesitates or delays , back seat only good for kids , gas milage is just ok Let me start by saying, " this is a nice car" the build quality seems very good. The power is beyond great, and the bose system has a bass filled beat that will keep up with any. You can stream music from your phone without pluging it in (love it) flip through the songs on your phone, look at your address book on the dislay, control it all with your hands on the wheel. Also you can burn your cd's or store phone numbers on the built in hard drive.
160,000 miles and no problems
I just ticked over 110k at first review, second at 125k and now 160k. I have just had few issues or reliability concerns with this car. I am having the dreaded Nissan sunroof leak. I know I will have mechanical issues someday. My bet is something major around 175-200k. So far, beautiful. Any car which enters it's 5th year with me with no problems is fine by me. She was due for tires, brakes and an alignment. Drives like the day I bought it. I still love the G37S. So much better than the Q50 that replaced it.
