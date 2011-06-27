  1. Home
Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 G Coupe
5.0
1 reviews
Drive one and you'll be hooked

James Costello, 12/16/2016
IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I'm on my third Infinity after owning makes from almost every major car maker, foreign and domestic. I'm into cars that have style, power and luxury and the Infinity G-37S has it all and then some. Moreover, it has a price point well below other makes in the same category. None of my Infinitys have required anything more than oil and filter change over the last five years, except for a battery replacement. Fuel consumption is close to 20 miles per gallon in town(where I mostly drive), which I don't think is bad for a 350hp car. It's a real treat to drive a car with paddle shifters and be able to switch from drive to sport mode. This car comes with all the extras that most people could ever want and reliability seems built in by the manufacturer.

