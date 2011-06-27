Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews
From Porsche to SUV
Mark, 01/20/2005
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
After driving Porsches for 25 years - including 911's and Turbos, I was ready for a change. I drove the Porsche Cayenne, but could not justify the price tag. Once I slipped into the Infinity FX45, I was hooked! I'm a big guy - 6'4', and I can have my seat totally comfortable with a 6' guy sitting right behind me. The car is fast, and corners and brakes like a sports car. People that know me ask how I could turn in a 911 for an SUV, and I say to them there's not that much difference! Of course the Infinity is no Porsche, but factor in the ability to carry five friends, AND all of thier luggage, and still feel like you're driving a sports car - for less than HALF the price, and it makes sense.
Best driving SUV on the road
Andy Lapointe, 12/29/2006
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
This SUV drives better than most sports cars. Unbelievable acceleration and handling. 4WD conquered 12" of snow with ease. Performance and styling make Lexus SUV look like a granny-mobile in comparison. Ghosen strikes again.
Finally!
Justin Lane, 02/19/2005
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
I love this SUV! I test drove the Porsche Cayenne S, the Lexus GX470, and the Acura MDX. THEN- I test drove the FX45..I guess a part of me knew I was saving the best for last!! Faster than the Cayenne S-- much better handling than the Lexus GX470 and the Acura. The price is so very justified by the fine, classy, responsive quality you get from the FX45.
Outstanding in Every Way Imaginable
Roman DeRosa, 12/03/2007
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
After owning three Q45s and a QX4 and having been extremely pleased with the Infiniti experience, I recently went out and purchased a 2005 FX45 with 14,000 miles on it. The vehicle is a dream, as it handles like a sports sedan. The abundance of power provides frequent thrills, ride quality is superb, and the absence of road noise leaves me constantly wondering if I'm really in an SUV. On top of all that, the vehicle is rock solid. I recently completed a 1,100 mile round trip and averaged approx 18 mpg while driving at average speed of 75-80 mph between San Diego and Beaver, UT. My driving is 80% highway.
more of the same
Dick, 01/29/2005
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
second I in a year, previous a G35 Coupe. This car is great. Plenty of room, and more than enough get up and go. Rear back-up video excellent idea. Anyone who is considering one should always remember, first and foremost, this is a sport's car. Don't complain later about taut suspension and gas mileage. After all, what do you expect from a 315 hp engine?
