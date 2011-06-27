2004 Hyundai XG350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Classy interior materials, long list of standard features, low price, excellent warranty.
- Flaccid handling, easily confused automatic transmission, dated styling.
Other years
List Price
$1,991
Used XG350 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If upscale features are more important to you than tight handling and a mainstream name, the XG350 is worth a look.
2004 Highlights
Other than a few cosmetic enhancements, the XG350 remains largely unchanged for 2004. The front end was slightly reworked and projector-type foglights were added. The rear of the car looks slightly different as well -- the license plate is now housed in the rear deck lid rather than the bumper. Inside, the XG350 offers lighter tone wood grain trim, a new Infinity sound system and recessed child seat tethers. The only mechanical changes to the XG are larger front brake rotors and a trunk lid that is lifted by gas-charged struts rather than torsion bars. All XG350s now come with a full-size spare.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai XG350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
H20,05/17/2010
Bought it brand new. Hyundai was first to back up their vehicles with a 5 year 100,000 mile warranty and after owning one for 6 years and putting on over 100,000 trouble free miles on mine I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for value. Built very well and durable. Showed it to my neighbor and he bought one! I like all the many features of this car. In fact, I would refer to it as a "Poor mans Mercedes" to my friends! Always got compliments on the style and color. Dealership was always a pleasant experience. (How many others can say that!)
Jim,10/13/2008
Car is reliable. Main concern is a annoying squeak in the steering wheel whenever I turn the wheel. Dealer say's it's the clockspring and a problem in all XG350's that won't go away...even with a new clockspring. In other words, there is nothing the dealership can do. I wonder if other owners have same problem. CD player also died shortly after warranty expired.
Grant,12/25/2009
Purchased new in 2004. XG is a heavy car which tends to smooth out the ride and give it a stable feel over rough roads. It's been very reliable and has many features of more expensive cars. Have 80k miles on it now and it will be paid of in a month. normally that means deciding on a new car but I'm keeping this one. Fully expect to get another 80k before selling.
Mark,06/24/2006
Traded a 05 Chevy C1500 to my sister for the car. Wife is main driver of the car and she loves it very much. Rides smooth and feels solid, not tinny like a small car. Decent power(I am used to V8 cars with manual trans) and will out run most similar type cars. Has almost every otion you can think of except HID lights and navigation. Has 45,000 miles on it now, only warranty work was replacememnt of a sensor for the emissions system on the gas tank. Brakes are good, no problems with warpage of the rotors even driving down moutains every day. Decent radio, good enough to get the job done but no DB drag winner. Best car for the money in its price range. Check it out first when looking at cars.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XG350
Related Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019