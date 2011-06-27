  1. Home
2004 Hyundai XG350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy interior materials, long list of standard features, low price, excellent warranty.
  • Flaccid handling, easily confused automatic transmission, dated styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If upscale features are more important to you than tight handling and a mainstream name, the XG350 is worth a look.

2004 Highlights

Other than a few cosmetic enhancements, the XG350 remains largely unchanged for 2004. The front end was slightly reworked and projector-type foglights were added. The rear of the car looks slightly different as well -- the license plate is now housed in the rear deck lid rather than the bumper. Inside, the XG350 offers lighter tone wood grain trim, a new Infinity sound system and recessed child seat tethers. The only mechanical changes to the XG are larger front brake rotors and a trunk lid that is lifted by gas-charged struts rather than torsion bars. All XG350s now come with a full-size spare.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai XG350.

5(86%)
4(12%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
198 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 198 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best value for my money!
H20,05/17/2010
Bought it brand new. Hyundai was first to back up their vehicles with a 5 year 100,000 mile warranty and after owning one for 6 years and putting on over 100,000 trouble free miles on mine I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for value. Built very well and durable. Showed it to my neighbor and he bought one! I like all the many features of this car. In fact, I would refer to it as a "Poor mans Mercedes" to my friends! Always got compliments on the style and color. Dealership was always a pleasant experience. (How many others can say that!)
Steering Wheel Squeak
Jim,10/13/2008
Car is reliable. Main concern is a annoying squeak in the steering wheel whenever I turn the wheel. Dealer say's it's the clockspring and a problem in all XG350's that won't go away...even with a new clockspring. In other words, there is nothing the dealership can do. I wonder if other owners have same problem. CD player also died shortly after warranty expired.
Excellent Car, would buy again
Grant,12/25/2009
Purchased new in 2004. XG is a heavy car which tends to smooth out the ride and give it a stable feel over rough roads. It's been very reliable and has many features of more expensive cars. Have 80k miles on it now and it will be paid of in a month. normally that means deciding on a new car but I'm keeping this one. Fully expect to get another 80k before selling.
Good car for the money.
Mark,06/24/2006
Traded a 05 Chevy C1500 to my sister for the car. Wife is main driver of the car and she loves it very much. Rides smooth and feels solid, not tinny like a small car. Decent power(I am used to V8 cars with manual trans) and will out run most similar type cars. Has almost every otion you can think of except HID lights and navigation. Has 45,000 miles on it now, only warranty work was replacememnt of a sensor for the emissions system on the gas tank. Brakes are good, no problems with warpage of the rotors even driving down moutains every day. Decent radio, good enough to get the job done but no DB drag winner. Best car for the money in its price range. Check it out first when looking at cars.
See all 198 reviews of the 2004 Hyundai XG350
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Hyundai XG350

Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 Overview

The Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 is offered in the following submodels: XG350 Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Hyundai XG350?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 L is priced between $1,991 and$1,991 with odometer readings between 198581 and198581 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Hyundai XG350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Hyundai XG350 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 XG350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,991 and mileage as low as 198581 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Hyundai XG350.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Hyundai XG350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

