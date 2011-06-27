Traded a 05 Chevy C1500 to my sister for the car. Wife is main driver of the car and she loves it very much. Rides smooth and feels solid, not tinny like a small car. Decent power(I am used to V8 cars with manual trans) and will out run most similar type cars. Has almost every otion you can think of except HID lights and navigation. Has 45,000 miles on it now, only warranty work was replacememnt of a sensor for the emissions system on the gas tank. Brakes are good, no problems with warpage of the rotors even driving down moutains every day. Decent radio, good enough to get the job done but no DB drag winner. Best car for the money in its price range. Check it out first when looking at cars.

