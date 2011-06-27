Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 Consumer Reviews

Best value for my money! H20 , 05/17/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought it brand new. Hyundai was first to back up their vehicles with a 5 year 100,000 mile warranty and after owning one for 6 years and putting on over 100,000 trouble free miles on mine I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for value. Built very well and durable. Showed it to my neighbor and he bought one! I like all the many features of this car. In fact, I would refer to it as a "Poor mans Mercedes" to my friends! Always got compliments on the style and color. Dealership was always a pleasant experience. (How many others can say that!) Report Abuse

Steering Wheel Squeak Jim , 10/13/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Car is reliable. Main concern is a annoying squeak in the steering wheel whenever I turn the wheel. Dealer say's it's the clockspring and a problem in all XG350's that won't go away...even with a new clockspring. In other words, there is nothing the dealership can do. I wonder if other owners have same problem. CD player also died shortly after warranty expired.

Excellent Car, would buy again Grant , 12/25/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased new in 2004. XG is a heavy car which tends to smooth out the ride and give it a stable feel over rough roads. It's been very reliable and has many features of more expensive cars. Have 80k miles on it now and it will be paid of in a month. normally that means deciding on a new car but I'm keeping this one. Fully expect to get another 80k before selling.

Good car for the money. Mark , 06/24/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Traded a 05 Chevy C1500 to my sister for the car. Wife is main driver of the car and she loves it very much. Rides smooth and feels solid, not tinny like a small car. Decent power(I am used to V8 cars with manual trans) and will out run most similar type cars. Has almost every otion you can think of except HID lights and navigation. Has 45,000 miles on it now, only warranty work was replacememnt of a sensor for the emissions system on the gas tank. Brakes are good, no problems with warpage of the rotors even driving down moutains every day. Decent radio, good enough to get the job done but no DB drag winner. Best car for the money in its price range. Check it out first when looking at cars.