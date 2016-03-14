Used 2005 Hyundai XG350 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car used, based on high ratings I found online. It's not the car I imagined purchasing (I had a Honda Civic LX for a decade prior to this vehicle) but I really fell for it after a test drive. I've had it for almost a year now, and I'm still loving it. I would recommend this car to anybody wanting a comfortable, fun vehicle that is roomy enough but with decent gas mileage for driving to work and getting around town in style, at a great price. Below I will summarize the pros and cons for this car. PROS +Exterior: nothing too fancy but nice-looking, streamlined; not a huge car but feels roomy when you're inside +Interior: Leather is nice; very comfortable; seat controls allow for a lot of personalization for how seats are oriented; fake wood grain panels but I kinda like them; the interior has "character" +Radio is dated now (no bluetooth or USB connects) but audio sounds fantastic +Decent gas mileage for V6 +Good acceleration and very smooth, quiet ride; handles well +Great climate controls (you can choose specific temperature); also tells you the outside ambient temperature +Separate climate control for back seat area +Digital display tells you how many miles you have left in gas tank +Trunk is very spacious +Storage compartments (cupholders w/ adjuster flap; popout drawer for misc items; two-level center consoles in front and back seats +Traction control system +High safety ratings for front and side impacts (although see cons below) CONS -Electrical problems (sunroof does not work; front interior light does not work; tape deck & CD player do not work-only radio; trunk release button does not work-I have to use button on key fob) -Airbag light is on (which I see might be a common problem with this car) *safety ratings are one reason I bought this car -Radiator leak (shop was not able to pinpoint the source of the leak, which is slow)

