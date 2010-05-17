Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2004 Hyundai XG350 in Off White/Cream
    2004 Hyundai XG350

    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

  • 2004 Hyundai XG350 L in Off White/Cream
    2004 Hyundai XG350 L

    166,676 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,984

  • 2004 Hyundai XG350
    2004 Hyundai XG350

    94,682 miles

    $2,999

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai XG350

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8198 Reviews
Best value for my money!
H20,05/17/2010
Bought it brand new. Hyundai was first to back up their vehicles with a 5 year 100,000 mile warranty and after owning one for 6 years and putting on over 100,000 trouble free miles on mine I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for value. Built very well and durable. Showed it to my neighbor and he bought one! I like all the many features of this car. In fact, I would refer to it as a "Poor mans Mercedes" to my friends! Always got compliments on the style and color. Dealership was always a pleasant experience. (How many others can say that!)
