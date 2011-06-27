2003 Hyundai XG350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Classy interior materials, long list of standard features, low price, excellent warranty.
- Flaccid handling, easily confused automatic transmission, dated styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,294 - $3,003
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you'd like to break away from the mainstream and save a couple of bucks doing it, the XG350 is worth a look. However, the mainstream is the mainstream for a reason...
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Hyundai's flagship sedan gets a new instrument panel and trip computer. Otherwise, the XG350 is unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Hyundai XG350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mark,04/26/2010
The XG is by far the best car I have ever owned and at 168,000 miles she is still running like a top. The cost of ownership of this BMW in sheeps clothing has been minimal to say the lest. I keep up with the regular mainteance and expect to get at lest 200,000 miles out of this car. Driver comfort is awsome, I'm 6'6" tall and have no problem fitting behind the wheel. Even with the driver seat all the way back, the rear passenger has plenty of leg room. This car has paid for itself in the past seven years I have owned it. Hyundi, Kam'sa'hap'nida for your dedication to imroving your product by listening to what your customers have to say. Something the American car manufactures should do.
Mr. Pitt,02/18/2003
For owners or prospective purchasers of an XG350 be aware that Hyundai is hiding some information. The erratic automatic transmission may be caused by an "accelerator position senson" which I just had replaced. If you are having problems with wheel alignment or tire wear as I have be advised that they have had to install adjustable rear ball joints on some of these cars because they wheels cannot be properly aligned or won't hold an alignment. I speak with personal knowledge and my source of information is highly placed.
lee24017,07/15/2013
I owned as Pontiac G6 and was not happy with the payments, so I took it back. Bought this out of the classifieds in the local paper and I am very very happy with it. For a small price, with some minor repairs from me, I love the smooth way it drives. Everyone says they though I was driving a Jaguar when they see me pull up. Very classy car and the ride is great. I do not race the car, I do however take it on the highway and it has not had any problems keeping up with the big dogs. I highly recommend this car, be sure to do regular maintenance.
a driver,05/16/2006
Being a 'car nut' I could nit pick the car to pieces, but I'd be comparing it to much more expensive automobiles. The only downside is the fuel mileage; if you drive it easy and use the cruise @ 72mph or less, it good to great. "Race car" it and you'll be hard pressed to more than 350 mi/tankful. Now the good stuff: great acceleration, very comfortable, all the features you'd want plus; except, NAV and Onstar. Excellent handling. Sound system rivals some of the best factory systems out there, PERIOD! Best thing is the car looks like a $375,000 Maybach 57 and nobody knows what you're driving; they just know they like it and you look like a genius for all the money you saved.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
