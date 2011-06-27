The XG is by far the best car I have ever owned and at 168,000 miles she is still running like a top. The cost of ownership of this BMW in sheeps clothing has been minimal to say the lest. I keep up with the regular mainteance and expect to get at lest 200,000 miles out of this car. Driver comfort is awsome, I'm 6'6" tall and have no problem fitting behind the wheel. Even with the driver seat all the way back, the rear passenger has plenty of leg room. This car has paid for itself in the past seven years I have owned it. Hyundi, Kam'sa'hap'nida for your dedication to imroving your product by listening to what your customers have to say. Something the American car manufactures should do.

