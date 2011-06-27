Used 2003 Hyundai XG350 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20042004
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$5K
Price

Mileage

90K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $2,988

    2004 Hyundai XG350 Base

    Not provided
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! SUNROOF LEATHER V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHFU45EX4A314468
    Stock: VIN4468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,984

    2004 Hyundai XG350 L

    166,676 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gillie Hyde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glasgow / Kentucky

    New Arrival! CarFax One Owner! Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Preowned, or Certified vehicle. If you have questions about our dealership or any of our vehicles, feel free to call us at (888) 621-5047. We are always happy to share information with our customers. If you think you live too far away to shop at our dealership, think again. People have come from as far as New York and Washington to shop with us!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHFU45E24A366225
    Stock: P8702A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $2,999

    2004 Hyundai XG350 undefined

    94,682 miles
    Delivery available*

    Manahawkin Kia - Manahawkin / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHFU45E74A317697
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai XG350 searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai XG350
  4. Used 2003 Hyundai XG350
XG350 Reviews & Specs