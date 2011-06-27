Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Consumer Reviews

Diamond in the Rough! PML , 02/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful What can I say.... test drove, BMW, Benz, Accura, Lexus, Infinity, Ford, GM, Subaru and for the $ no one even comes close! Social mask aside (yeah it's not an over priced vanity product) but this vehicle is a gem! Wonderful fit and finish, exceptional torque to gear ratio and this lady will move when you need her to with her 260 H.P. and 6 speed manumatic tranny. Hyundai (I also own a 2009 Santa Fe AWD Limited)is quickly getting the attention it deserves. Toyota's recent and ongoing quality control issues will further compliment and fuel Hyundai's ability to take on an increased market share. BTW... Best warranty in the business! They truly back what they build! Love the Brand! Report Abuse

Best reliable Car I ever had after 5 years of use. wizeman10 , 12/19/2014 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The car is great in comfort and amenities as of 2010 cars go. I have travelled long distances and the car performed flawlessly in many regards including road noise and acceleration. Gas consumption is normal for a 3.8L engine if you drive responsibly. The only problem is the driving range -around 250 miles. The gas tank can be larger for sure. But reliability is extremely high as is comfort level ans spaciousness.Could it be better? Sure, but compared to my Highlander it beats it hands down in value & comfort. Still as of this review update, I still own the car and it is still a pleasure to drive. The only issue that the design of avoiding sun reflection & dashboard illumination in daytime driving could have been better designed. UPDATE: As of today, December 19th, 2016 this car is still performing flawlessly all the time on good roads & bad. In good weather and bad. I had to replace the Brake lights myself. All other lights work from the day I bought the car. Many a time I had to travel long distances at night. No problems! I use Mobil One Synthetic. Astonishingly I am seeing that model car & year more & more on the roads. I asked one owner as we parked at Costco together, he is delighted as myself. Would buy this car again if they bring it back. I have now replaced the belt, coolant, brakes and tires and the Battery. This car moves, plenty of power couple with comfort. Truly amazing.. Update Dec 19, 2017 This car is still amazing. Rides in more comfort than many newer cars. Only problem is the combination turn/lights lever combo. The switch for lights is affected by the turn motion. However, if set to auto-light, no problems at all. Very happy with this car overall performance. I refuse to sell it. Very stable on the road, and is extremely comfortable on long trips like driving almost 600 miles in one trip. Love it.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not worth the Five stars I gave it in 2010 anniebanana2 , 02/14/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just read my 1st review of this car which was written shortly after my purchase. NOW: I will never buy a Hyundai again. So many problems and the "warranty" is a crock. The dashboard squeaks (nails on chalkboard squeak) during operation, took it to the local dealer 5 times to fix with no luck. I took it to a dealer 30 minutes away, and though they have reduced the sound, it still occurs when the fan is running cool air. The cruise control resume button only works intermittently. The techs asked me if I pushed the button properly. Seriously?? The dome light panel failed and was replaced. There is now a popping occurring in the front right tire. They say it all checks out fine. Surprise! Report Abuse

Nice car but lots of problems Chris in Jersey , 09/27/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle based on its features per dollar and it does excel in this area. It is quiet, comfortable, has a nice interior and is roomy. It could be a little more sporty and the stereo sounds like the 8 track from my '77 Caprice Estate Wagon but other than that we are happy with the performance. The problems are with the reliability. Had to replace the stereo(dealer did not return cd's), a taillight, license plate light, brakes, "ESC off" control light is on constantly, resume bottom on cruise control does not work, key fob stopped working and the transmission stopped and stranded my family on the highway. This would make me think twice before purchasing a Hyundai again. Report Abuse