2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue
MSRP Range: $18,750 - $22,050

MSRP$18,750
Edmunds suggests you pay$19,453
Dealer PriceGet price
Save as much as $743 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai Venue pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Venue.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SEL 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SEL 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$19,800
    MPG 30 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 6300 rpm
    Denim 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Denim 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$22,050
    MPG 30 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 6300 rpm
    SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$18,750
    MPG 30 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all 2021 Hyundai Venue features & specs
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Venue a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Venue both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Venue fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Venue gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Venue has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Venue. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Venue?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Venue:

    • No changes for 2021
    • Part of the first Venue generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Venue reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Venue is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Venue. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Venue's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Venue a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Venue is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Venue is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Venue?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Venue is the 2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,750.

    Other versions include:

    • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,800
    • Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,050
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Venue?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Venue, the next question is, which Venue model is right for you? Venue variants include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Venue models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Hyundai Venue

    2021 Hyundai Venue Overview

    The 2021 Hyundai Venue is offered in the following submodels: Venue Hatchback. Available styles include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Venue?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Venue and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Venue.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Venue and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Venue featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Venue?

    2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,195. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $743 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $743 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,452.

    The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $692 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $692 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,453.

    The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 3.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Hyundai Venues are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Venue for sale near. There are currently 69 new 2021 Venues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,145 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Venue. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,224 on a used or CPO 2021 Venue available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Venues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Hyundai Venue for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,912.

    Find a new Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,549.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Venue?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

