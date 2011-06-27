  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,500
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,500
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Maximum cargo capacity61.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3563 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1098 lbs.
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Exterior Colors
  • Winter White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Magnetic Force
  • Dusk Blue
  • Stellar Silver
  • Aqua Blue
  • Red Crimson
  • White Cream
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,500
225/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
