2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

2020 ultimate in white, stunning looking suv with almost every feature known to mankind! Its quiet, smooth and comfortable, it handles nice and has easy to use features and options. The only thing it needs is memory seats and a passenger lumbar adjustment. No issues so far, we even went off roading in it and it did very well. It seems to go well enough in sport mode or if you just give it a lot of gas. We looked at everything out there and liked the Tucson the most by far. The rav4 looks nice but its really LOUD and cuts out then you step on it to pull out in traffic. The crv was very nice but the battery goes dead and it has gas build up in the oil I hear, Honda quality seems to be dropping, we had a number of issues with the crv we just sold, door locks, ac compressor, suspension parts, heater core leak, etc,,, Some cars had things very hard to figure out, loads of buttons all over, the Tucson is easy to use. About 4000 miles so far and love the Tucson. After 6 months, loving the Tucson even more, zero troubles, even went off roading in it a few times, great vehicle!

William D , 01/02/2020 Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I opted to buy the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate after shopping from Thanksgiving to a little before Christmas. Been driving it for a few weeks now, and am fully satisfied with this crossover SUV. It is tremendous value and competes favorably in its class. I had wanted the Limited trim line, but none were available in Cream White Pearl, which is a gorgeous, sparkly white paint. And for the first few weeks of my shopping, even the Ultimate trim wasn’t available in white, but right when I was in a Kia dealership and about to buy a Sportage, a local Hyundai dealer found the Tucson in white in the Ultimate trim. I definitely prefer the Tucson over the Sportage, so I left the Kia dealership and happily bought the Hyundai Tucson instead. There is so much to like about this vehicle; I have no buyers remorse at all! The leather only comes in tan (in the white exterior colors), and although I had wanted black leather, it took no time at all to like the tan leather. The Ultimate trim has ventilated seats which I think I’ll enjoy come the summer months. The panoramic roof is so cool! Today I drove around under blue skies and 72 degree weather and the experience was just wonderful. The adaptive cruise control is nice, and it’s got several settings to adjust how sensitive it is. All the other safety features are a joy to have; I’ve wanted blind spot detection ever since my son bought his car with that feature included. Many other safety features too, like the birds-eye camera view that gives the driver a 360 degree view around the vehicle. I like this view better than the normal backup camera view (which is also available). The vehicle ride is very smooth, the cabin is quiet, and the infotainment system is very easy to figure out. Although it has Apple Play, it’s even easier to use the built-in navigation system. (Note that these features are mostly only on the Ultimate trim). Acceleration is acceptable with the 2.4 liter engine; when I test drove other Tucson trims with the 2.0 liter engine, it was very sluggish so I wouldn’t recommend going with the 2.0 engine if you can afford the larger engine (the 2.0 liter engine is only available on the lower trim lines). The reviews I read said the Tucson’s cargo space is less than other competitor offerings, but it’s perfectly sufficient for my needs. I went biking today and it was easy to load my bike into the back of the Tucson with the back seats folded down. The Ultimate trim has many more features besides. It’s like driving a prestige vehicle with all sorts of bells and whistles, but for thousands of dollars less. I personally don’t seek out affinity brands and prefer to save all that money for other things. Hyundai is a solid, quality, value-oriented brand. If you need to impress people with the car you drive, driving a Hyundai won’t do that. If you want a good-looking, reliable brand that has a ton of safety and convenience features, then the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a great, great choice. If this new Tucson holds up as well as my 2016 Hyundai Elantra (which I’m selling to my daughter), then I will be very, very pleased!