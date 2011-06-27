Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,209*
Total Cash Price
$17,608
Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,918*
Total Cash Price
$23,650
Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,142*
Total Cash Price
$24,341
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,224*
Total Cash Price
$23,823
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,597*
Total Cash Price
$17,263
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,821*
Total Cash Price
$17,954
Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,366*
Total Cash Price
$25,031
SE Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,597*
Total Cash Price
$17,263
SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,575*
Total Cash Price
$19,507
Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,940*
Total Cash Price
$21,406
Night 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,410*
Total Cash Price
$20,543
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,388*
Total Cash Price
$22,787
Night 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,776*
Total Cash Price
$22,442
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,940*
Total Cash Price
$21,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$3,633
|Maintenance
|$492
|$1,545
|$959
|$742
|$2,117
|$5,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,131
|Financing
|$947
|$762
|$564
|$352
|$129
|$2,753
|Depreciation
|$4,034
|$1,604
|$1,412
|$1,252
|$1,123
|$9,425
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,368
|$6,558
|$5,341
|$4,884
|$6,059
|$31,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,880
|Maintenance
|$660
|$2,076
|$1,288
|$996
|$2,843
|$7,862
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,023
|$758
|$473
|$173
|$3,698
|Depreciation
|$5,418
|$2,155
|$1,896
|$1,681
|$1,508
|$12,659
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,239
|$8,808
|$7,173
|$6,560
|$8,138
|$41,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|Maintenance
|$680
|$2,136
|$1,325
|$1,025
|$2,926
|$8,092
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,332
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,053
|$780
|$486
|$178
|$3,806
|Depreciation
|$5,577
|$2,218
|$1,951
|$1,730
|$1,552
|$13,028
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,568
|$9,065
|$7,383
|$6,751
|$8,375
|$43,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$665
|$2,091
|$1,297
|$1,003
|$2,864
|$7,920
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,281
|$1,031
|$763
|$476
|$174
|$3,725
|Depreciation
|$5,458
|$2,171
|$1,910
|$1,693
|$1,519
|$12,751
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,322
|$8,872
|$7,226
|$6,607
|$8,197
|$42,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$482
|$1,515
|$940
|$727
|$2,075
|$5,739
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,109
|Financing
|$928
|$747
|$553
|$345
|$126
|$2,699
|Depreciation
|$3,955
|$1,573
|$1,384
|$1,227
|$1,101
|$9,240
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,204
|$6,429
|$5,236
|$4,788
|$5,940
|$30,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$719
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$3,704
|Maintenance
|$501
|$1,576
|$978
|$756
|$2,158
|$5,969
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,153
|Financing
|$965
|$777
|$575
|$359
|$131
|$2,807
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$1,636
|$1,439
|$1,276
|$1,145
|$9,610
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,532
|$6,686
|$5,445
|$4,980
|$6,178
|$31,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$699
|$2,197
|$1,363
|$1,054
|$3,009
|$8,322
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,608
|Financing
|$1,346
|$1,083
|$802
|$500
|$183
|$3,914
|Depreciation
|$5,735
|$2,281
|$2,007
|$1,779
|$1,596
|$13,398
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,896
|$9,322
|$7,592
|$6,943
|$8,613
|$44,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV SE Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$482
|$1,515
|$940
|$727
|$2,075
|$5,739
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,109
|Financing
|$928
|$747
|$553
|$345
|$126
|$2,699
|Depreciation
|$3,955
|$1,573
|$1,384
|$1,227
|$1,101
|$9,240
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,204
|$6,429
|$5,236
|$4,788
|$5,940
|$30,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$805
|$828
|$853
|$4,025
|Maintenance
|$545
|$1,712
|$1,062
|$822
|$2,345
|$6,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$348
|$427
|$525
|$1,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,068
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,253
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$625
|$390
|$142
|$3,050
|Depreciation
|$4,469
|$1,777
|$1,564
|$1,387
|$1,244
|$10,441
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,271
|$7,265
|$5,917
|$5,410
|$6,712
|$34,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$598
|$1,879
|$1,166
|$901
|$2,573
|$7,116
|Repairs
|$0
|$746
|$382
|$469
|$577
|$2,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$686
|$428
|$156
|$3,347
|Depreciation
|$4,904
|$1,951
|$1,716
|$1,521
|$1,365
|$11,458
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,173
|$7,972
|$6,493
|$5,937
|$7,366
|$37,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Night 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,239
|Maintenance
|$574
|$1,803
|$1,119
|$865
|$2,469
|$6,829
|Repairs
|$0
|$716
|$367
|$450
|$553
|$2,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,320
|Financing
|$1,104
|$889
|$658
|$411
|$150
|$3,212
|Depreciation
|$4,706
|$1,872
|$1,647
|$1,460
|$1,310
|$10,996
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,763
|$7,651
|$6,231
|$5,698
|$7,069
|$36,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,702
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,000
|$1,241
|$960
|$2,739
|$7,575
|Repairs
|$0
|$795
|$407
|$499
|$614
|$2,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,225
|$986
|$730
|$455
|$166
|$3,563
|Depreciation
|$5,221
|$2,076
|$1,827
|$1,620
|$1,453
|$12,197
|Fuel
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,829
|$8,486
|$6,912
|$6,320
|$7,841
|$40,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV Night 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$926
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$627
|$1,970
|$1,222
|$945
|$2,698
|$7,461
|Repairs
|$0
|$783
|$400
|$491
|$605
|$2,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,229
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,206
|$971
|$719
|$449
|$164
|$3,509
|Depreciation
|$5,142
|$2,045
|$1,799
|$1,595
|$1,431
|$12,012
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,665
|$8,358
|$6,807
|$6,224
|$7,722
|$39,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$598
|$1,879
|$1,166
|$901
|$2,573
|$7,116
|Repairs
|$0
|$746
|$382
|$469
|$577
|$2,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$686
|$428
|$156
|$3,347
|Depreciation
|$4,904
|$1,951
|$1,716
|$1,521
|$1,365
|$11,458
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,173
|$7,972
|$6,493
|$5,937
|$7,366
|$37,940
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Tucson
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
