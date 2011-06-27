Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
AMAZING
I bought a 1998 Hyundai tiburon and i am complete satisified! It is an amazing reliable car that is REALLY fun to drive! It is fast and stylish at the same time. A definate best buy!!
Surprisingly reliable little sporty car
I'm a hardcore VW car lover, but with my insurance doubling when I moved from MI to AZ on my VW I decided I needed a new car. I wanted to buy something cheap just to hold me over until I found my real car. I was pretty shocked how much I like this car. The gas mileage is great (like 28 more or less depending on friskiness at wheel) but it has enough pep to beat any automatic with gusto and has withstood the hot AZ temps with no problems. Interior sucks, but that is probably from my climate. We're at 127000 and going strong!
Great Car, Fun to Drive
Have had no problems at all, Love the cars style, quality, handling, acceleration, and speed. No complaints!
Not something I will buy again
I bought a tiburon in 1998, and have had some MAJOR issues with this car like the transmition, shift lock override, and others (to many to list), hyundai is supposed to have turned around so much that I trusted there GREAT warrenty, well I learned my lesson never will I buy another one.
Hyundai takes on the imports
Ihave to admit, I have been happy in the past with other Hyundai models but this one really surprises me. It has been a fun, reliable, comfortable, economical and flexible car to live with. It's driving characteristics remind me of much more expensive vehicules. It has been very reliable with minimal maintenance required, and given it's lift back configuration, I am able to cary large cargo when the need arises. It is enjoybale ot drive on short trips given it's road grip yet comfortable to drive on longer trips give it's fully independent suspension.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner