  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T+ Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,900
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Trunk Hookyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Machine Gray
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Symphony Silver
  • Scarlet Red
  • Electric Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T+ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles