Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
Gross weight4233 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Beige
  • Bright Silver
  • Steel Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Ruby Red
  • Ardor Blue
  • Celadon Green
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
