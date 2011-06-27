Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

300,000 miles 2001sonatagls , 12/27/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Sonata GLS new in the summer of 2001. I have a 43 mile one way commute to work. I change the oil every 3,000 miles. I replace the engine coolant and transmission fluid every 60,000 miles. I replace the timing belt and serpentine belt every 60,000 miles. My reward for taking care of my car is 300,800 miles so far. My car does not use any oil or leak any fluids. I've had work done on the AC system once and had it charged a second time. I replaced the front wheel bearings once and each of the front tie rods once. Eleven and on half years of reliable service sums up my satisfaction with Hyundai. btw, This is the first car that I have ever kept past 100,000 mile. Report Abuse

I LOVE IT even 200,000 miles later shelly09 , 03/06/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this car. I bought it 2 years ago as my first car. It is getting me through college. It is the most reliable car ever. I am 2nd owner and 200,000 miles as of yesterday. the only problem I have had was a small leak in the power steering line. I get good miles and it is quite. I call it my dolphine because of the long nose and short tail. :). I do not regret getting this car. Report Abuse

Very pleased jackster , 07/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2001 v6 24 valve dohc from a lady who obviously had taken care of her car this car drives very well and is great on the highway when you need to pass not lacking in acceleration I owned a 1982 Toyota supra celica gts with the same size engine and this little sleeper runs just as good with the same performance with a little smoother ride I would recommend this car to anyone and as a bonus I picked it up for 2000 Canadian which was a steal she actually cried when I took it away from her lol my gain ! Report Abuse

OUTSTANDING KPORTER , 05/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What can I say....drives and looks great, I give it a 9 in comfort. Hallmark Hyundai is a great dealership and Skeeter (our salesman) was a pleasure to work with...A fantastic product at a killer price. We test drove 5 other cars, that were 2-3 grand more than the Sonata and wanted the Sonata, HANDS DOWN... Report Abuse