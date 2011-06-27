Used 1993 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower128 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Red Pearl Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Tropical Green Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
