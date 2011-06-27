  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Sonata Hybrid
5.0
3 reviews
After One Year Update

Happy Hyundai Owner, 09/02/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Updating review - After almost 19K - my thoughts - Engine/Electric Motor/Transmission work flawlessly together. Seamlessly and efficiently changes modes and the 6 speed transmission is far preferable to a CVT even at the cost of a few MPGs. No droning noisiness. Drive in Eco mode most of the time. When sport mode is on the combined torque and HP turn the car into a pretty nice sport sedan. (The suspension is supposed to tighten in Sports mode but I found it to be a very modest tightening.) Speaking of MPG, averaging 44 MPG over the course of 12 months living in NE USA. All batteries lose efficiency in the winter months but make up for it in the summer. Interior is laid out to easily navigate the controls. Seats are excellent with good thigh support. One fail is the Halogen headlights in the SE edition. Low beams do not produce enough light. All cars at this point should have LED headlights standard. (I installed aftermarket LEDs and they work flawlessly.) After one year I think I made the right decision going with the Sonata Hybrid. I expect my next car will be fully electric. And at this point I would choose a Hyundai.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Saved my family's life

Adam Mignery, 06/20/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

First...The automatic braking on our Sonata limited saved my wife and daughters life. I'm addition they were surrounded by timely and appropriate airbags. I loved driving this car. Switching drive modes gave a varying impressive and new experience. The technology was user friendly and Android auto was flawless. More bang for your buck and classy. Thanks again.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Car I've ever owned

Bob, 05/31/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid GLS which in Canada is just below the top of the line model. It had everything I wanted leather seats, panoramic sun roof and blind spot monitoring. After one year of driving I have had no problems. I don't have a lead foot and leave it in economy mode and over a year of winter and summer driving have averaged 5 litres/ 100 KM which is about 49 MPG (US). I am getting Toyota Prius like economy with all the comfort safety and convenience of a luxury car. Compared to the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord Hybrids, I like the styling and visibility better. I also found the competition lower to the ground and therefore harder to get in and out of and considerably more expensive. The warranty is also better. Resale value is not as good, but I don't intend to sell it for a long time.

