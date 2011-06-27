Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews
After One Year Update
Updating review - After almost 19K - my thoughts - Engine/Electric Motor/Transmission work flawlessly together. Seamlessly and efficiently changes modes and the 6 speed transmission is far preferable to a CVT even at the cost of a few MPGs. No droning noisiness. Drive in Eco mode most of the time. When sport mode is on the combined torque and HP turn the car into a pretty nice sport sedan. (The suspension is supposed to tighten in Sports mode but I found it to be a very modest tightening.) Speaking of MPG, averaging 44 MPG over the course of 12 months living in NE USA. All batteries lose efficiency in the winter months but make up for it in the summer. Interior is laid out to easily navigate the controls. Seats are excellent with good thigh support. One fail is the Halogen headlights in the SE edition. Low beams do not produce enough light. All cars at this point should have LED headlights standard. (I installed aftermarket LEDs and they work flawlessly.) After one year I think I made the right decision going with the Sonata Hybrid. I expect my next car will be fully electric. And at this point I would choose a Hyundai.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Saved my family's life
First...The automatic braking on our Sonata limited saved my wife and daughters life. I'm addition they were surrounded by timely and appropriate airbags. I loved driving this car. Switching drive modes gave a varying impressive and new experience. The technology was user friendly and Android auto was flawless. More bang for your buck and classy. Thanks again.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car I've ever owned
I bought the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid GLS which in Canada is just below the top of the line model. It had everything I wanted leather seats, panoramic sun roof and blind spot monitoring. After one year of driving I have had no problems. I don't have a lead foot and leave it in economy mode and over a year of winter and summer driving have averaged 5 litres/ 100 KM which is about 49 MPG (US). I am getting Toyota Prius like economy with all the comfort safety and convenience of a luxury car. Compared to the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord Hybrids, I like the styling and visibility better. I also found the competition lower to the ground and therefore harder to get in and out of and considerably more expensive. The warranty is also better. Resale value is not as good, but I don't intend to sell it for a long time.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Hybrid
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
- 2019 Elantra GT
- Hyundai Elantra 2019
- 2020 Palisade
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019