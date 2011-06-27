Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews

After One Year Update Happy Hyundai Owner , 09/02/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Updating review - After almost 19K - my thoughts - Engine/Electric Motor/Transmission work flawlessly together. Seamlessly and efficiently changes modes and the 6 speed transmission is far preferable to a CVT even at the cost of a few MPGs. No droning noisiness. Drive in Eco mode most of the time. When sport mode is on the combined torque and HP turn the car into a pretty nice sport sedan. (The suspension is supposed to tighten in Sports mode but I found it to be a very modest tightening.) Speaking of MPG, averaging 44 MPG over the course of 12 months living in NE USA. All batteries lose efficiency in the winter months but make up for it in the summer. Interior is laid out to easily navigate the controls. Seats are excellent with good thigh support. One fail is the Halogen headlights in the SE edition. Low beams do not produce enough light. All cars at this point should have LED headlights standard. (I installed aftermarket LEDs and they work flawlessly.) After one year I think I made the right decision going with the Sonata Hybrid. I expect my next car will be fully electric. And at this point I would choose a Hyundai. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Saved my family's life Adam Mignery , 06/20/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First...The automatic braking on our Sonata limited saved my wife and daughters life. I'm addition they were surrounded by timely and appropriate airbags. I loved driving this car. Switching drive modes gave a varying impressive and new experience. The technology was user friendly and Android auto was flawless. More bang for your buck and classy. Thanks again. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse