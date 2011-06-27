Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Sonata Hybrid Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,964*
Total Cash Price
$18,783
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,603*
Total Cash Price
$19,159
Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,791*
Total Cash Price
$25,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,599
|$1,089
|$745
|$1,698
|$5,545
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,188
|Financing
|$1,010
|$813
|$601
|$376
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$4,500
|$2,213
|$1,947
|$1,726
|$1,549
|$11,935
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,569
|$6,938
|$5,705
|$5,038
|$5,714
|$31,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Sonata Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$422
|$1,631
|$1,111
|$760
|$1,732
|$5,656
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,212
|Financing
|$1,030
|$829
|$613
|$384
|$139
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$2,257
|$1,986
|$1,761
|$1,580
|$12,174
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,740
|$7,077
|$5,819
|$5,139
|$5,828
|$32,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$567
|$2,191
|$1,492
|$1,021
|$2,326
|$7,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,114
|$823
|$515
|$186
|$4,022
|Depreciation
|$6,165
|$3,032
|$2,667
|$2,365
|$2,122
|$16,351
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,740
|$9,505
|$7,816
|$6,902
|$7,828
|$43,791
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
