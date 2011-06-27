Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid redefines Luxury Dennis , 03/23/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful Hyundai Sonata Hybrid We were owners of 2 Hyundai Elantras and have had zero problems with them and so when the 8 year old got totaled in a crash we decided to go Hybrid for our next car. We had hoped to wait 2 years and go Hybrid with a small SUV but none out there getting the MPG’s yet. So we went shopping. Honda Accord Hybrid had the best MPG’s but no trunk—really no trunk so if you want it exclusively for around town—well even then why buy it—go electric. The same was true with the Ford Fusion. Both companies sacrifice trunk space to fit the battery in and render the car impossible for long family trips. Bigger Hybrid cars had $$$ and were not dealing. We wanted to look at Hyundai’s cousin the Kia Optima Hybrid but they were selling fast and not discounting. So we settled on the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Both companies got into a bidding war for our bucks and this was a boost for us. We got steep discounts and thanks to Edmonds and Consumer Reports we knew the real starting point. Edmunds makes it great because the dealerships knew the price you got and thus took off from there. What surprised us with both car companies was that the price continued to drop! Both cars are a nice drive and because we wanted all the latest safety features we were hitting the top of the line Limited Editions for both cars. Thus both came fully loaded. The Sonata had a quieter ride, faster pickup, a huge trunk, and both rear seats fold down for added space. Both were equal in safety features but Sonata added the little things like a door handle light that comes on as you approach the car. The interior was way more luxurious with leather along the side doors as well! We also got lucky this year as Hyundai gets to make Genesis their Lexus/Infiniti Luxury car company, thus Sonata now becomes the top of the line car and is decked out that way. Simply put you get a whole lot more car for your money. My friend who drives a Lexus found my Sonata Hybrid a quieter ride! My 1,000 mile review. The 8 way and 6 way power front seats are the best I’ve ever sat in and they are both cooled and heated! The headrest fits us both perfectly and this rarely happens. We are in love with the memory seats. The driver seat settings are set for us both and switch at the push of a button adjusting not only the seat but the mirrors! Oh, and the mirrors on both sides dip down slightly when you put it in reverse so you can see the lines in the road! Just too many features to name here but what you get IS more than the competition. Two things I must note. The side mirrors are the absolute best in any sedan. I can see 2 lanes –either side and of course it comes with the blinder yellow caution lights in the mirrors on both sides. Rear view mirror is also amazing in that it gives you a near complete view with the smallest blind side and auto darkening at night is very cool. The footprint and ride of this car is amazing but there is very little that we notice going from electric engine to gas—smooth and the regenerative breaks are hardly noticeable too! Finally by the numbers—at 1,000 miles we surpass easily the 38 city—getting 40+ most trips, combined is slightly higher too at 43 and highway runs 46-48. The center dash screen is huge and does so much I have yet to get thru it all but the smaller screen for the driver—centered above the steering wheel can tell you how you are doing in ECO mode and this gentle reminder really helps. BUT—stomp on the gas of the Sonata Hybrid to go and it takes off because Hyundai did something real cool by joining the electric with the gas engine—having both run to give you a huge boost in horses without eating up a lot of gas! Nice. I’ll update you again at 5 and 10 thousand miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

I used to love this car. Jake C. , 03/04/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in October 2017 and as of early March 2018, I have put about 3,200 miles on the vehicle. I purchased the car to be my daily commuter, but still large enough to carry the family around (2 kids and spouse) when we didn't want to take out our family SUV. I loved this car for the first three months I owned it. The fuel economy is great - I am getting about 42 mpg combined driving 80% highway in a mountainous location. The car is very comfortable and fits my family of 4 comfortably. I am able to fit our big double stroller in the trunk, which was a must for my new car. The infotainment center is intuitive and easy to use. The climate control panel is also simple and easy to use. Over the six months that I have owned the car, it has had to be returned to the shop 4 times. The first time was the day after I bought car and all four tires went flat and the dealer didn't remove some of the wrapping tape that was around the car when it shipped. Then in January, three months after purchase, it was very cold and I loaded up my two kids and the car wouldn't start. I got the car jumped and drove it around for about 30 minutes. Once I turned the off when I got home the car once again bricked. I had to get the car towed to the dealership and they told me it was an issue with the battery. So they replaced the battery and things worked well for about a while. In February, I was contacted about a factory recall. The dealership told me that it would take less than 1 hour to complete, so I took a long lunch break. The repair ended up taking 4 hours and I was forced to take leave for my job due to their miscommunication. The inhibitor switch was replaced, but to this day I have not been able to track down the recall on this part of the car. In late February I was driving home around 10pm and all of the lights on the car - the headlights, dome lights, dash lights started flashing and strobing very intensely. The flashing was so intense the car is pretty much unable to be driven at night. I took the car to the dealership, which was an ordeal in itself, where they told me that the hybrid drive on the vehicle had gone out. It was explained to me that this piece acts like the alternator in a hybrid, but again I can't find any information online about this part. They are still waiting for the part to be delivered, but it looks like the car will be in the shop for at least 1 week. While I hope this resolves the problem, I have low expectations. I have contacted Hyundai USA HQ, but the case manager has not reached out to me yet. I am hoping they offer to buy the car back. I need a reliable vehicle and I purchased this car due to the supposed reliability of Hyundais. I have never been so disappointed and wish I could go back in time and not buy this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A nice hybrid I would buy again Ramesh , 01/08/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my Sonata. I was a bit skeptical at first but it has held up really well. Very low maintenance cost and good cost savings. When on highway I get 47-49 mpg. In city I get around 38 mpg. Overall, the average is about 42-46 mpg for an average driving style depending on the weather and where I drive. I always drive in eco mode and haven't felt the need to switch to other modes. I have regularly driven up Mount hood, Helens and a few other hilly areas near Portland and still drive in eco mode without any issues. Love this vehicle! I would definitely buy this again given a chance. Fuel economy and gas emissions are one of my primary decision parameters and this vehicle does decently well in these two parameters. Based on my experience with Sonata Hybrid I wouldn't buy the regular fuel cars ever again. Only electric or high economy hybrid. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost everything you could want Lynnette Russell , 02/07/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 14 of 18 people found this review helpful Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited has almost everything you could want. Things missing that could really dress it up include heated steering wheel, auto sensor wipers, and keys that remember the vehicle settings specific to the key user. But honestly, these aren't deal killers, quite obviously since I bought the car. It's a great car in regards to other luxury features and the mileage is the crown jewel. Love that mileage!! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse