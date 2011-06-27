  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Santa Fe
5(73%)4(25%)3(0%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
48 reviews
Write a review
See all Santa Fes for sale
List Price Range
$4,999 - $6,495
Used Santa Fe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My second Hyundai

Patsy, 06/14/2006
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I traded my 2000 Elantra in for the Santa Fe. I wanted a safer vehicle and I know the Santa Fe has a 4 star crash test rating. It handles well in traffic and seems to get good gas mileage. I have only used one tank of gas in two weeks, but my commute is only 14 miles per day. If you are tall you may have to duck to get in but it seems like there is a lot of room once you are inside. It is a very quiet and comfortable ride. It seems like there are no big blind spots when driving. The a/c cools the vehicle down in a hurry too. I also like the cup holders and little holder I can put my cell phone in. Much more luxurious than my Elantra was.

Report Abuse

Great Reliable SUV

nyl777, 07/30/2011
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

Driven 100000 plus miles on it already and planning to drive another 100000 on it for another 5 years. It drives good in Michigan road in winter on a virgin snow of up to 4 inches.

Report Abuse

Best of the best

Ralph, 05/01/2009
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We switched from Ford in 2002 and bought our first Santa Fe. Since then we have owned three and have loved every one. Only expenses have been regular maintenance and tires. Warranty has never been a problem with our dealer and all work has been done in a timely manner. I have also owned an Accent and now have an Elantra and would recommend any of them. Fuel economy on the Santa fe is 24 to 27 on the road at freeway speeds. We have 67000 miles on it and never had any problems.

Report Abuse

One of the best in it's class

bahappy12, 08/19/2006
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

The Hyundai Santa Fe is second best in its class according to consumer reports magazine. It is rated second, right behind Honda CR-V. It is a little more roomy than the CR-V and better warranty overall. CR-V was also a little more expensive. Years ago, Hyundai was not rated very good, but they have made drastic improvements over the past few years.

Report Abuse

Reliability with a CAPITAL 'R'

Gaurav, 10/13/2010
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Believe it or not, in 4 years I have put 160,000 on this vehicle and it's rock solid. No issues whatsoever. No power loss, nothing. All I've done is regular oil changes (synthetic) and the up-scale filters. I have changed the front rotors once. This vehicle is just a dream and should be considered by all who are in for a reliable used. Forget the Japanese, they are just too much money for nothing. They don't even look good. I guess people are noting that in a hurry now. The Santa Fe is already the largest selling import SUV in Canada. Good job Hyundai. My next vehicle would also be a Hyundai. The Veracruz or if they come up with a larger SUV then that'd be it.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Santa Fes for sale

Related Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles