Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.4/469.8 mi.
|348.0/452.4 mi.
|348.0/469.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Torque
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Tech Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Popular Equipment Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Value Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Equipment Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ultimate Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Cargo Cover/Screen
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat (Carpeted)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.5 cu.ft.
|71.5 cu.ft.
|71.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.0 in.
|185.0 in.
|185.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3624 lbs.
|3794 lbs.
|3949 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.4 cu.ft.
|35.4 cu.ft.
|35.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|143.4 cu.ft.
|143.4 cu.ft.
|143.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|74.0 in.
|74.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|P235/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/55R19 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,350
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
