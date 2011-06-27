  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Santa Fe Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,350
See Santa Fe Sport Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,100
See Santa Fe Sport Inventory
Starting MSRP
$36,500
See Santa Fe Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242223
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg20/26 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/469.8 mi.348.0/452.4 mi.348.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG242223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Tech Packageyesyesno
Popular Equipment Packageyesyesno
Value Packageyesyesno
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Premium Equipment Packageyesyesno
Ultimate Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Cargo Cover/Screenyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Mat (Carpeted)yesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.71.5 cu.ft.71.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3624 lbs.3794 lbs.3949 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.35.4 cu.ft.35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.4 cu.ft.143.4 cu.ft.143.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.74.0 in.74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Canyon Copper
  • Marlin Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Serrano Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Twilight Black
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Canyon Copper
  • Marlin Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Serrano Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Twilight Black
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Canyon Copper
  • Marlin Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Serrano Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Twilight Black
  • Frost White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
P235/65R17 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/55R19 tiresnonoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Sport InventorySee Santa Fe Sport InventorySee Santa Fe Sport Inventory

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles