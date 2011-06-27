  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(82)
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous rear-passenger and cargo space
  • Lots of features for the money
  • Lengthy warranty coverage
  • Below-average fuel economy for a small crossover SUV
  • Thick roof pillars hamper rearward visibility
  • Ride quality can be uncomfortably stiff on rough pavement
  • Adaptive cruise control isn't the best at maintaining or regaining speed
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking at crossover SUVs, you may find the fact that Hyundai offers two separate models with very similar names a tad confusing. But once you understand where the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport fits in, you'll see that there's a method to Hyundai's madness. The Santa Fe Sport, which receives a thorough freshening for 2017, is a small crossover that seats five. The Santa Fe (reviewed separately), which has also been updated this year, is a midsize crossover SUV with room for up to seven passengers in three rows of seats.

Revised front-end styling is one way to tell the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport apart from its predecessors.

With that confusion cleared up, we can tell you the Santa Fe Sport's tidier measurements make for an all-around more nimble package. Engine choices include a 185-hp, 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four that puts out a healthy 240 hp. These output numbers have actually dropped since last year, but Hyundai claims the retuning yields more oomph at low engine speeds. It should be noted that, despite a slight bump in fuel economy for 2017, neither engine is particularly efficient, with the Santa Fe Sport's official EPA numbers being only slightly better than those of the larger V6-powered Santa Fe.

Like most Hyundai models, the Santa Fe Sport provides a lengthy list of amenities, including some that you don't always see in this segment, such as a hands-free power liftgate and adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking. A roomy interior with a sleekly futuristic dashboard adds to the appeal. While the Santa Fe Sport has much to offer, the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 are also very appealing, as is the related but newer Kia Sportage. It's certainly worth test-driving as many vehicles as you can in this fast-moving segment, but you just might find yourself coming back to the well-rounded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera and Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency system that provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing.

Blind-spot detection is one of the numerous safety features offered on the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

A blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert are optional for the base Santa Fe and standard on both 2.0T models. Rear parking sensors and a multiview camera system that gives a 360-degree view around the vehicle are standard on the 2.0T Ultimate and optional on the base model. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are available as options on the 2.0T Ultimate.

In government crash tests, the Santa Fe Sport earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each in the frontal- and side-impact protection categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Santa Fe Sport similarly earned a top "Good" rating in moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset tests, plus a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint design (for rear-impact whiplash protection) tests.

The IIHS has also given the Santa Fe Sport's optional forward collision mitigation system a top ranking of "Superior."

In Edmunds brake testing, a Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is a few feet longer than average.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport models

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a five-passenger small crossover SUV that's offered in three trim levels: base, 2.0T and 2.0T Ultimate. The larger seven-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe is reviewed separately.

Although the 2017 Santa Fe Sport is technically a small crossover, its bold styling and spacious interior make it seem more like a midsize model

The entry-level Santa Fe Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, a windshield wiper de-icer (AWD models only), air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, a telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 5-inch display screen and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/audio input jacks.

Optional for the base model is the Popular Equipment package that bundles front foglights, LED daytime running lights, roof rack side rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a 7-inch touchscreen display, Hyundai Blue Link services and Android Auto smartphone integration.

You can also get the Sport Premium package (requires Popular Equipment package). It adds extra safety features (see Safety section below), a hands-free power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power front passenger seat (includes height adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, slide and recline functionality for the rear seats, and rear side window sunshades.

Step up to the 2.0T and you get a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch alloy wheels and the contents of the above option packages as standard.

The top-of-the-line 2.0T Ultimate adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a 12-speaker Infinity premium sound system.

For the base Santa Fe Sport, you can get most of the Ultimate trim's extra features as part of the Tech package.

Finally, the 2.0T Ultimate model can be had with the optional Ultimate Tech package that includes adaptive headlights with automatic high beam control, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Under the hood, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport base model gets a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 hp and 178 pound-feet of torque. The Santa Fe Sport 2.0T models get an upgrade to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic.

According to EPA fuel economy estimates, the front-wheel-drive Santa Fe Sport 2.4 achieves 24 mpg combined (21 city/27 highway), while all-wheel drive knocks it down to 22 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway). These are below-average numbers for the segment. With the turbocharged engine, fuel economy is essentially the same at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Driving

On the road, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport doesn't feel as sporty as its name might lead you to believe, but its firm suspension is a step in that direction. On the flip side, while ride and handling characteristics are fine on smooth pavement, that suspension tends to transmit rough patches directly to the cabin, with little apparent absorption. Happily, the interior is among the quieter spaces in this class, so as long as you stick to well-maintained roads, the Santa Fe Sport should be a pleasant traveling companion.

By the numbers, the 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T is one of the most powerful vehicles in its class.

The standard 2.4-liter engine can hold its own against comparable four-cylinder engines from the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and others. It's nice that Hyundai offers an upgraded turbocharged engine, but we've found its maximum performance to be underwhelming in Edmunds testing. Still, the turbo gives you a lot more get-up-and-go in everyday driving, so it's definitely worth test-driving alongside the base engine and seeing which one feels like a better fit for your style.

Interior

The 2017 Santa Fe Sport offers a passenger cabin that's a cut above what you might be expecting from an affordable crossover. Most materials have a quality look and feel, while the switches and controls are generally simple and intuitive to use. We also like Hyundai's straightforward and highly legible touchscreen interface.

The front seats offer good comfort and support, while the rear seats feel more spacious than those of competing models. The interior's biggest negative is visibility, thanks to wide rear roof pillars and small side and rear windows.

The available panoramic sunroof gives the 2017 Santa Fe Sport an airy and upscale character inside.

That roomy interior also makes for a spacious cargo hold, with 35.4 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats and a healthy 71 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down, numbers that are on par with category leaders. Getting bulky items in and out is made easier by virtue of the available hands-free rear liftgate that opens automatically when you stand behind the car for a few seconds with the key fob in your pocket or purse.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

5(55%)
4(11%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(7%)
4.0
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best suv
Imsanch27,10/05/2016
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is our family car, and everything about this car is great! My only advice would be to get various quotes so you can get the best deal.
Great features - Great Price Point
DTE-D,04/23/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Let me start off by saying that we traded in my wife's 2016 Rav4 for the Santa Fe Sport. After owning the Rav4 ($28k) for over a year, it was obvious that we made a huge mistake buying that car, and the Santa Fe Sport proved it. The Rav4's seats were constricting and painful... and the ergonomics we poorly done to the point where even the passenger side seemed confined due to the location of the dash elements. Enter the 2017 Santa Fe Sport - From the initial test drive it was obvious Hyundai really has their act together. The interior is great, the ride is smooth, and the seats are built for real people (wife is 5'6", and I am 6'2"). Everything is laid out very well, and the driver speedo console is so informative with great, simple help menu when you hit the enter button for more info... but not to the point of being cumbersome. To take it one step further, the instruction manual is well written, with QR codes for further up-to-date info. All-in-all, very well done for the price point. We bought the base model AWD, and are very happy with it. We do wish, the rear seats slid without having to go to another package, but the storage behind them is fantastic. The USB location should be located higher so to not get bumped, and the radio should be able to be dimmed more (but can actually be turned off by hitting display), but those are small peanuts and decent trade-offs given some of the other tech integrations. I would definitely shop Hyundai again in the future.
Awesome performance and LOTS of features
HappyToDrive,06/06/2016
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I've researched all of the compact SUV's on the market and I've owned a 2007 Mazda CX-7 and a 204 Nissan Rogue. Hyundai has really outdone themselves with the 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate. I love the acceleration with the Turbo and the nimble handling (it blows the Nissan Rogue out of the water). The list of features is jaw-dropping, including my favorite - automatic lift gate just by standing behind the vehicle with the key in your pocket for a few seconds. Other standout features are: the panoramic sunroof, the speed-sensitive cruise control, the heated and ventilated seats, the 360 degree view camera for parking, both driver and passenger seats are power-adjustable. The overall feel is very top-notch and compares to that of Lexus and Mercedes. I have seen people saying that the Turbo is not covered under the 10-year warranty but if you get the extended 10-year bumper-to-bumper warranty then it is covered. I was able to negotiate that into my purchase at no additional cost. Overall, I think this is an outstanding vehicle. 10 years ago I would have never considered Hyundai as an option but they have made such great strides over the years that now I think they have surpassed many other car brands in quality and performance (looking at you Nissan). I have driven the Mazda CX-5 and while it is definitely a sporty car to drive and has a lot of good things about it, I feel that there are some features that are lacking, namely in the sound quality of the stereo (even though it is a Bose, it still doesn't sound good). If you are looking at a top of the line Honda CRV, Nissan Murano, Mazda CX-5 or even Lexus NX-200 or Mercedes GLC, I encourage you to look at the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate.
2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate w/ Tech Pckg
C. Aurelio - Laguna Niguel, CA,09/08/2016
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Acquired this vehicle early July this year & has driven 2500 so far. After doing my car buying homework & research, I finally traded my reliable 2010 Honda CRV-EXL for 2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate to get more room, comfort, power & advance technology yet doesn't compromise safety, reliability & fuel economy. It's a 4cyl engine boost w/ 240hp turbo charged. Excellent safety features to include Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection (w/c already put to test driving down Santa Monica, CA bumper-to-bumper traffic), Blind Spot Sensor w/c is awesome, Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start, Lane Depart Warning, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Leveling & Bending Head Lights. Some other cool features are Panoramic Sunroof, handsfree Liftgate, 360 degrees multi-view camera system, 8 inch Touchscreen Navi System, Powerful Premium Surround Sound System & 19 inch allow wheels to mention a few. Comfortably seats 5 adults w/ so much leg & elbow room to wiggle. Cargo trunk is very generous. Ride & handle is so smooth, quiet & responsive. Steering wheel controls & dash controls are very easy reach & operate. As far as the appearance, I love the stylish & sportier looks, couldn't ask for more designs. Just updated my Navi System w/c also included installation of Apple CarPlay where you can actually see your iPhone screen on the Navi screen itself, which is pretty cool for iPhone users (has built-in Android support feature). Bluelink App (subscription) is also available where you can remotely access the vehicle from virtually anywhere. And lastly, no one can beat nation's best 10yr/100K mile powertrain warranty for peace of mind. Overall, love the vehicle thus far, no regrets - no complains being a Toyota/Honda person for a quite long time.
See all 82 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe Sport SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base is priced between $12,995 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 3924 and116025 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate is priced between $20,999 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 10912 and64599 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T is priced between $20,500 and$21,880 with odometer readings between 24127 and42823 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale near. There are currently 142 used and CPO 2017 Santa Fe Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 3924 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,431.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,395.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,140.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

