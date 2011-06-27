Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Santa Fe Sport SUV
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,784*
Total Cash Price
$15,639
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,691*
Total Cash Price
$21,005
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,937*
Total Cash Price
$21,618
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,161*
Total Cash Price
$15,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$708
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$3,758
|Maintenance
|$1,700
|$822
|$782
|$490
|$2,130
|$5,924
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,029
|Financing
|$842
|$676
|$501
|$313
|$113
|$2,445
|Depreciation
|$3,767
|$1,506
|$1,324
|$1,173
|$1,054
|$8,823
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,893
|$5,535
|$5,271
|$4,794
|$6,291
|$31,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$5,047
|Maintenance
|$2,284
|$1,104
|$1,051
|$658
|$2,861
|$7,957
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,130
|$908
|$673
|$421
|$152
|$3,284
|Depreciation
|$5,059
|$2,022
|$1,778
|$1,576
|$1,415
|$11,851
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,288
|$7,434
|$7,080
|$6,439
|$8,450
|$42,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$2,350
|$1,136
|$1,081
|$677
|$2,944
|$8,189
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,163
|$935
|$692
|$433
|$157
|$3,380
|Depreciation
|$5,207
|$2,081
|$1,830
|$1,622
|$1,457
|$12,197
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,676
|$7,651
|$7,287
|$6,627
|$8,697
|$43,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$694
|$715
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|Maintenance
|$1,667
|$806
|$767
|$480
|$2,088
|$5,808
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$845
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,009
|Financing
|$825
|$663
|$491
|$307
|$111
|$2,397
|Depreciation
|$3,693
|$1,476
|$1,298
|$1,150
|$1,033
|$8,650
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,699
|$5,426
|$5,168
|$4,700
|$6,168
|$31,161
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Santa Fe Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019