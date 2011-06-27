  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Kona NIGHT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Kona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,600
See Kona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,600
315 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,600
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Blocksyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,600
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Bicycle Rack Mountyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight2890 lbs.
Gross weight3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload1089 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Black
  • Galactic Gray
  • Chalk White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Kona Inventory

