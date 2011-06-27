2020 Hyundai Kona SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Kona!
After 12 Hondas (9 Honda/3 Acura) vehicles over the last 35 years, my defective CR-V was the last one. Never ever thought I would even look at Hyundai, let alone buy one. Until I saw the Kona and realized that Hyundai has come a long way in terms of quality and reliability. I traded it in for the 2020 Kona Limited, which was $12,000 cheaper and better quality. The Kona isn't perfect, but what vehicle is? I absolutely love the look of the Kona, inside and out. It is quick and handles well. The 7 speed dual-clutch transmission is one of the few downsides. At slow speeds, it's indecisive and not very smooth. I've been using manual mode until I get up to speed and that seems to help. Once you get going, the 185hp turbo engine is a blast. Especially if you select 'sport mode'. And, compared to other cars I've driven, it's not as smooth of a ride. Might be the factory tires, but it could be better. The limited has all of the latest gadgets and systems you find in more expensive cars, like Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, heated seats and mirrors, moonroof, and my favorite- Blue Link, which lets you start the car from your phone, anywhere there is cell phone service. I get 26-28 mpg, which is slightly better than I got with the CR-V. It has all-wheel drive and with snow tires is great in the snow. I can't remember any vehicle I owned that I liked more than this one. My next car will likely be another Kona. Hopefully, they'll work on the transmission and ride quality in the coming years and end up with a 5-star vehicle.
Head Out On The Highway - Looking For Adventure!
The Kona is the definition of "bang for the buck" and provides all of the necessary technology, comfort and styling one could ask for, at a VERY reasonable price. What stands out to me is the "fit & finish" - everything is solid, tight and you can tell the car was assembled with care. I've seen other cars where it looks like the car was put together during a rush to get to lunch or it was the end of the day, time to go home, etc. - NOT this car. When you experience the drive, you'll notice that the shifter has a "lock-step" feel (confidence) and there is a plethora of information available to you as far as the car's operation and various settings. Comfort is wonderful, plenty of acceleration (turbo AWD), sound system is sweet (in limited edition or higher), etc. I couldn't be happier with this acquisition; run, don't walk to your nearest Hyundai dealer and grab one. The ONLY downside (as of this review) is that the color choices are in limited supply and you may have to settle for what the dealer has in stock or wait quite a while for your color to be ordered and delivered. Take this car for a test drive and you'll see for yourself. One other thing, some of the higher end models such as the limited & ultimate DO NOT come with a spare tire, only a "mobility kit" but does come with a free 5-year roadside assistance package to get help if you get a flat. You can do what I did and get a more powerful portable air pump (check out Harbor Freight) and a tire repair kit (about $ 10.00) via Amazon. If you're handy, you can repair the tire on the spot which will hold you until you can get to a tire shop OR just call and wait for Hyundai's roadside assistance (or your own if you have AAA, etc.). Enjoy your ride!
Love my new Kona
This car has everything I could possibly ask for and more. Not sure I will take advantage of all the technology i offers, but maybe in time. Very comfortable ride height - not too low for this older person, but not so high I have to pull myself up into it. Plenty of room without being too large for me to handle. So glad they came out with this model.
NICE!!
My 2020 Kona SEL PLUS is loaded with more standard features than the other competitors. It would be even better with a turbo or a bit more hp for acceleration when needed. The seats are firm and the lumbar feature is great and I love the seat height. For the money and the great warranty, it's a winner esp. since I am senior driver...just have to get comfortable with all the safety features and technology. Today Customer care walked me through the remote features and man I am impressed!! So much bang for the buck!! I may not use the features on a regular basis but just having it and knowing how to use it is "the PLUS"
Total Package
My 2020 Kona REALLY delivers! From the updated features (inside & out), better than expected MPG, smooth ride, comfy interior & sleek body style, this vehicle is a WINNER! This vehicle is my daily driver for my 60 miles (round trip) commute, and I could not be any happier with my selection. The Kona fits 4 people comfortably, and has plenty of cargo room with the back seats down. Hyundai has knocked it out of the park with the Kona! The only recommendation I would make is: if you have the flexibility to upgrade to the 1.6 turbo engine, do so, if not, no biggie. VERY pleased with this purchase!
