- The Hyundai Santa Fe stands out thanks to its seriously cool looks.
- The Santa Fe is offered with gas or hybrid powertrains.
- Pricing for the gas model starts at $36,650, while the hybrid starts at $38,000.
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is a stylish SUV with plenty of space in its upscale cabin
The Hyundai Santa Fe is distinguished largely by its boxy exterior looks. Polarizing to say the least, the design is held up by the SUV's generous warranty and plentiful standard equipment. Moreover, it has a supremely airy cabin, and it offers standard gas and efficient hybrid powertrains.
Read all of our Hyundai Santa Fe content:
Ownership Review: Our 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Kept Its Promises (Mostly)
We Got a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for Our Long-Term Test Fleet
In addition to a hybrid powertrain, Hyundai offers an off-road-inspired XRT trim.
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The XRT is geared toward the outdoorsy, adding unique looks and all-terrain tires for extra grip on slick surfaces.
The Santa Fe's unique looks include H-shaped taillights.
Inside, the Santa Fe's interior is one of Hyundai's best, with good outward visibility and an attractive design.
Buyers can opt for rear captain's chairs for better second-row comfort and third-row access.
The Santa Fe's monstrous cargo area swallows suitcases with ease.
We loaded a serious amount of cargo into the Santa Fe.
Put all the seats down, and it's clear that a lot of stuff will fit in the SUV.
Hyundai offers a few fun and interesting colors for the Santa Fe lineup including orange.
The luxury-oriented Calligraphy trim feels seriously premium and delivers on its $50,000 price tag.