2026 Hyundai Santa Fe: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is a stylish SUV with plenty of space in its upscale cabin

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe front three-quarter
  • The Hyundai Santa Fe stands out thanks to its seriously cool looks.
  • The Santa Fe is offered with gas or hybrid powertrains.
  • Pricing for the gas model starts at $36,650, while the hybrid starts at $38,000.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is distinguished largely by its boxy exterior looks. Polarizing to say the least, the design is held up by the SUV's generous warranty and plentiful standard equipment. Moreover, it has a supremely airy cabin, and it offers standard gas and efficient hybrid powertrains.

Read all of our Hyundai Santa Fe content:
Ownership Review: Our 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Kept Its Promises (Mostly)
We Got a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for Our Long-Term Test Fleet

See 649 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles for sale near you
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Hyundai Santa Fe XRT front

In addition to a hybrid powertrain, Hyundai offers an off-road-inspired XRT trim.

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2026 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing in Ashburn, VA

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2025 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT wheel detail

The XRT is geared toward the outdoorsy, adding unique looks and all-terrain tires for extra grip on slick surfaces.

Hyundai Santa Fe rear three-quarter

The Santa Fe's unique looks include H-shaped taillights.

Hyundai Santa Fe dashboard

Inside, the Santa Fe's interior is one of Hyundai's best, with good outward visibility and an attractive design.

Hyundai Santa Fe second row

Buyers can opt for rear captain's chairs for better second-row comfort and third-row access.

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe cargo test

The Santa Fe's monstrous cargo area swallows suitcases with ease.

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe cargo area

We loaded a serious amount of cargo into the Santa Fe.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe cargo space

Put all the seats down, and it's clear that a lot of stuff will fit in the SUV.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe profile

Hyundai offers a few fun and interesting colors for the Santa Fe lineup including orange.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy driving

The luxury-oriented Calligraphy trim feels seriously premium and delivers on its $50,000 price tag.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe profile
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy rear 3/4
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe cargo area
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe cargo area
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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