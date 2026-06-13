- What's new: Hyundai sells three related compact electric SUVs, and each has recently been refreshed.
- Why they matter: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are the more mainstream picks, but it might be worth stepping up to the Genesis.
- Edmunds says: They're all great, so it's hard to go wrong, but there are a few reasons you'd consider springing for the Genesis.
2026 Kia EV6 vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Genesis GV60: Is Luxury Worth It?
Three Korean compact electric SUVs that look very different but have a lot in common
You might not know from looking at them, but the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60 are all based on the same underpinnings. All are EVs and considered sport-utility vehicles by their makers, but they're really more like tall hatchbacks with available all-wheel drive. Their styling is obviously varied, but how do these three compare in terms of power, features, tech, Edmunds test results and pricing?
To see what you get for your money, we're comparing the most popular versions of these three. This matchup omits the super-powerful Ioniq 5 N, which is in a class by itself now that Kia's similar EV6 GT is on indefinite hiatus.
Power and fuel economy
The pedestrian versions of each model come in three strengths. Kia and Hyundai offer a rear-wheel-drive powertrain with a small (63-kWh) or large (84-kWh) battery as well as an all-wheel-drive variant with the bigger of the two packs. Genesis starts with a more powerful rear-wheel-drive model and uses the same 84-kWh battery pack in all of its GV60s. The power levels range from mild to satisfying in the non-luxury brands, while the Genesis reaches a little higher with its Performance AWD setup.
Range numbers for the matching powertrains are within a handful of miles of each other, and many come close to or exceed the 300-mile mark. Note that the GV60 Performance trades range for its extra power, and the AWD Hyundai gets dinged a bit on the low end by the XRT model, which has less range-friendly all-terrain tires. EV range is a pretty personal metric; it depends on what kind of driving you do, where you charge, and your comfort level when flirting with low state-of-charge percentages. Happily, examples of all three EVs beat their EPA range numbers, by around 20 to 30 miles, in the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test.
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Spec
Kia EV6 RWD Standard Range
Kia EV6 RWD
Kia EV6 AWD
Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Standard Range
Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD
Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD
Genesis GV60 RWD
Genesis GV60 AWD
Genesis GV60 Performance RWD
|Motors
|one
|one
|two
|one
|one
|two
|one
|two
|two
|Horsepower
|167 hp
|225 hp
|320 hp
|168 hp
|225 hp
|320 hp
|225 hp
|314 hp
|429 hp
|Torque
|258 lb-ft
|258 lb-ft
|446 lb-ft
|258 lb-ft
|258 lb-ft
|446 lb-ft
|258 lb-ft
|446 lb-ft
|516 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|single-speed automatic
|Drive type
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
|RWD
|AWD
|AWD
|EPA range
|237 miles
|319 miles
|270-295 miles
|245 miles
|318 miles
|259-290 miles
|306 miles
|267-282 miles
|252 miles
Interior and cargo space
Things get a little more interesting inside these compact EVs. In addition to offering highly differentiated styling, these interiors also vary in size. While the headroom and legroom measures are all pretty similar, the Ioniq 5 offers the most vertical space and the most rear seat legroom, while the Kia and Genesis are practically tied for first-row legroom. The GV60 offers the least rear legroom of the trio.
Each car's exterior shape, especially the hatch profile, affects the space under that hatch. Hyundai again wins here, no matter if the rear seats are in use or folded. It's close between the Kia and Genesis with the back seat up, but fold it and the Genesis has a clear advantage. The front trunks are all generally small, but Kia doesn't publish a volume for the one in the EV6, so we'll call that a tie.
Hyundai and Kia offer cloth and faux leather upholstery, while Genesis starts with faux leather and moves up to two grades of genuine hides. Both Hyundai and Genesis offer ventilated seats, while Kia does not. All three can be had with heated front seats as well as heat for the rear outboard positions.
Spec
Kia EV6
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Genesis GV60
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|36.8-39 / 38 in
|39.1-39.8 / 37.5-38.7 in
|39 / 38.1 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|42.4 / 39 in
|41.7 / 39.4 in
|42.3 / 37.6 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|24.4 cu ft
|26.3 cu ft
|24 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|46.7 cu ft
|58.5 cu ft
|54.7 cu ft
|Frunk
|N/A
|0.9 cu ft
|0.7 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
In addition to nicer interior finishes, the Genesis starts making a case for luxury with its tech array. The Kia and Hyundai get 12.3-inch center touchscreens next to digital gauge screens of the same size, but the GV60 gets a continuous 27-inch OLED display. Like other luxury brands, the Genesis also features a click wheel on the center console that can control the infotainment system. The two mainstream models come with four USB-C ports and one USB-A, just in case you haven't updated all of your gadgets yet. The GV60 skips the USB-A port; fancy people have fancy toys. The base Hyundai is the only one missing a wireless charging pad.
All three of these brands default to including lots of active safety tech as standard equipment. As such, every Ioniq 5, EV6 and GV60 comes with adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane keeping assistance and lane following assistance. They each also offer more advanced highway driving assist and forward collision avoidance systems, a 360-degree camera system, blind-spot cameras, side parking sensors, parking collision avoidance and remote parking assist. The base Ioniq 5 doesn't get blind-spot collision avoidance, but all other trims and models do.
Trims and pricing
The Ioniq 5 is available in five trim levels: SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, Limited and XRT. The least expensive, an SE Standard Range, starts at $36,600 for 2026. Kia offers the EV6 in four trims — Light, Light Long Range, Wind and GT-Line — and the base price for a Light is $39,445. Both Hyundai and Kia gave these hatches aggressive price cuts for 2026, making them compelling starting points for new EV buyers.
There's a sizable jump to the least expensive GV60, but remember that comes with what is the midlevel powertrain in the other two. The ladder starts with the $54,020 base trim; Advanced and Performance sit above. Comparing apples to apples, an Ioniq 5 with the 225-hp rear-wheel-drive powertrain runs from $39,100, while the EV6 with the same motor setup starts at $42,745.
That means the luxury tax for going with the Genesis instead of the Hyundai is about $15,000. For that, you get nicer materials, a fancier screen setup, more standard equipment and a luxury badge. The Kia is in between the two but sits closer to the Genesis; it's more sporty-looking than the Hyundai but drives pretty similarly. Now that you have all the details, you're free to spend your money however you like.