Interior and cargo space

Things get a little more interesting inside these compact EVs. In addition to offering highly differentiated styling, these interiors also vary in size. While the headroom and legroom measures are all pretty similar, the Ioniq 5 offers the most vertical space and the most rear seat legroom, while the Kia and Genesis are practically tied for first-row legroom. The GV60 offers the least rear legroom of the trio.

Each car's exterior shape, especially the hatch profile, affects the space under that hatch. Hyundai again wins here, no matter if the rear seats are in use or folded. It's close between the Kia and Genesis with the back seat up, but fold it and the Genesis has a clear advantage. The front trunks are all generally small, but Kia doesn't publish a volume for the one in the EV6, so we'll call that a tie.

Hyundai and Kia offer cloth and faux leather upholstery, while Genesis starts with faux leather and moves up to two grades of genuine hides. Both Hyundai and Genesis offer ventilated seats, while Kia does not. All three can be had with heated front seats as well as heat for the rear outboard positions.