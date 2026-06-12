- The 2026 Hyundai Palisade offers edgy styling and excellent tech, but at a potentially high price tag.
- The Palisade is an Edmunds favorite despite its sluggish base engine and odd steering wheel placement.
- The 2026 Palisade starts at $41,035, including destination.
2026 Hyundai Palisade: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Hyundai's midsize SUV remains a crowd-pleaser and one of our favorites
The midsize SUV market is crowded, and most of its entries are excellent. The recently redesigned Hyundai Palisade had its work cut out for it if it was going to stand out. Hyundai did its homework, though, and put together a near-perfect vehicle for the 2026 model year that ranks not only among our favorites in the class but rated as our favorite vehicle of 2026.
Read all our 2026 Hyundai Palisade content:
2026 Hyundai Palisade: First Drive Review
2026 Hyundai Palisade: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: The Best Vehicle ossf 2026
2026 Hyundai Palisade: Specs & Features
The 2026 Hyundai Palisade sits high in Edmunds' rankings of midsize three-row SUVs, and the Palisade Hybrid grabbed two Edmunds Top Rated awards, including Edmunds Top Rated SUV.
Save as much as $4,729 with Edmunds
Edmunds suggests you pay
S
The Palisade offers a lot of style, particularly for a class that is often fairly visually unassuming.
Hyundai and its sister brands, Kia and Genesis, continue to push the design envelope.
The Palisade isn't just a pretty face, however.
It offers real substance under the skin, including an excellent available hybrid powertrain.
The base engine is less appealing and makes the Palisade feel underpowered.
The Palisade's keen design sense extends to the cabin as well.
All three rows of seats are usable for adults, and the interior is visually appealing.
Infotainment and safety technology are excellent and largely standard equipment, which we love.
The Palisade offers near-luxury appointments, which is great, but higher trim levels can get overly expensive.