2026 Hyundai Palisade: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Hyundai's midsize SUV remains a crowd-pleaser and one of our favorites

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
  • The 2026 Hyundai Palisade offers edgy styling and excellent tech, but at a potentially high price tag.
  • The Palisade is an Edmunds favorite despite its sluggish base engine and odd steering wheel placement.
  • The 2026 Palisade starts at $41,035, including destination.

The midsize SUV market is crowded, and most of its entries are excellent. The recently redesigned Hyundai Palisade had its work cut out for it if it was going to stand out. Hyundai did its homework, though, and put together a near-perfect vehicle for the 2026 model year that ranks not only among our favorites in the class but rated as our favorite vehicle of 2026.

Read all our 2026 Hyundai Palisade content:

2026 Hyundai Palisade: First Drive Review
2026 Hyundai Palisade: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: The Best Vehicle ossf 2026
2026 Hyundai Palisade: Specs & Features

See 496 2026 Hyundai Palisade vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy front

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade sits high in Edmunds' rankings of midsize three-row SUVs, and the Palisade Hybrid grabbed two Edmunds Top Rated awards, including Edmunds Top Rated SUV.

Save as much as $4,729 with Edmunds

2026 Hyundai Palisade pricing in Ashburn, VA

Edmunds suggests you pay

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy rear

S

The Palisade offers a lot of style, particularly for a class that is often fairly visually unassuming.

2026 Hyundai Palisade front three-quarters

Hyundai and its sister brands, Kia and Genesis, continue to push the design envelope.

2026 Hyundai Palisade rear

The Palisade isn't just a pretty face, however. 

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy driving

It offers real substance under the skin, including an excellent available hybrid powertrain.

2026 Hyundai Palisade profile

The base engine is less appealing and makes the Palisade feel underpowered.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy dashboard

The Palisade's keen design sense extends to the cabin as well.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy third row

All three rows of seats are usable for adults, and the interior is visually appealing.

2026 Hyundai Palisade dashboard

Infotainment and safety technology are excellent and largely standard equipment, which we love.

2026 Hyundai Palisade second row

The Palisade offers near-luxury appointments, which is great, but higher trim levels can get overly expensive.

2026 Hyundai Palisade cargo area
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy second row
2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy seats
2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy interior
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro interior
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro front hero
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro profile
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro rear
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro rear
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro front
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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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