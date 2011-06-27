Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Genesis Sedan
5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,521*
Total Cash Price
$25,013
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,648*
Total Cash Price
$24,523
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,798*
Total Cash Price
$33,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Sedan 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$4,847
|Maintenance
|$1,998
|$2,314
|$769
|$431
|$2,599
|$8,112
|Repairs
|$695
|$353
|$432
|$532
|$653
|$2,665
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,541
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,081
|$802
|$501
|$181
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$5,863
|$2,536
|$2,233
|$1,979
|$1,776
|$14,386
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,874
|$9,029
|$7,062
|$6,353
|$8,203
|$44,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$1,959
|$2,269
|$754
|$423
|$2,548
|$7,953
|Repairs
|$681
|$346
|$424
|$522
|$640
|$2,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,319
|$1,060
|$786
|$491
|$177
|$3,833
|Depreciation
|$5,748
|$2,486
|$2,189
|$1,940
|$1,741
|$14,104
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,602
|$8,852
|$6,924
|$6,228
|$8,042
|$43,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,302
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,510
|Maintenance
|$2,684
|$3,109
|$1,033
|$580
|$3,491
|$10,896
|Repairs
|$933
|$474
|$581
|$715
|$877
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,818
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,070
|Financing
|$1,807
|$1,452
|$1,077
|$673
|$242
|$5,251
|Depreciation
|$7,875
|$3,406
|$2,999
|$2,658
|$2,385
|$19,322
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,635
|$12,127
|$9,486
|$8,532
|$11,018
|$59,798
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Genesis
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Genesis in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019