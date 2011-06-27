  1. Home
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Genesis
4.5
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Is this thing really a HUNDAI?

sierrapoet, 04/28/2014
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

Having spent ample time in the seat of Mercedes' SL 55 and an AMG 63, I had low expectations of the 5.0 R-Spec Hundai. Uhhhh...WOW, was I wrong. For about 1/3 the cost, the Genesis Sedan is a fantastic luxury muscle car that hangs with the big dollar Europeans. Oh yeah, and for under $40K total, it came with a bumper to bumper 100K mile warranty. The Genesis has so far averaged roughly twice the gas mileage of my two previous Mercedes. Really? a Korean 429 HP luxury sedan that gets 27 MPG? What's not to like? Great price, fast, comfortable, reliable. The Germans had better up their game really soon, because I just bought two of these things, for less than my last European.

RSPEC 2013 by brian125

brian125, 11/30/2013
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

So far in 2 weeks here is my review..I love the sound system, very quite inside the cabin, very fast and fun to drive. The ride is jittery on bad roads just like the reviews. On the highway this genesis rides like any luxury vehicle. So the Positives outweight the negitives so far. Im a big guy at 6'1 250 and the drivers seat and position is very comfortable with plenty of head and leg room. I bought this vehicle for 38.3k plus taxes 20% of the msrp.

Lot of car for the money

sdunnin, 02/06/2015
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

For the money I don't think you can get a better luxury sedan with regards to price to feature ratio. I got the R-Spec version which comes with just about all available options PLUS 400 Horsepower. Other cars in the same class with similar features that I looked at cost at least $10,000 more. Aside from a few minor annoyances (no display of current climate settings, trunk lid design that lets water flow into trunk when opening) I've been very pleased with the car.

I feel like I stole it!

AJ, 04/12/2017
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love my car and it has everything that I want in a daily driver. There is more than enough power but the Rspec 5.0 is tuned for efficiency so street racers will be dissapointed. Turn the ESC off for some mild hooliganism but you will still suffer from lack of agility problems and slow shifting. I get 23 mpg on a good day but no less than 20mpg if I put my foot in it regularly. There are no sport modes and so far no aftermarket ecu tuning available so you get what you get. If you like to upgrade your car then look elsewhere. I had the same MY v6 and it's an even better bargain since both v6 and v8 have more power than the electronics will ever let you use but the v6 gave me 24-28mpg regularly. The v8 is a bit smoother though. The used prices on the Gen 1's are extraordinary for what you get. Minor nit picks are: The Navigation is already out dated and it cost too much for current maps. It can't find half the Points of Interests that try to find. Voice search is almost useless. The sound system is great but has only basic equalizer setting (bass, mid, treble). Since I like heart thumping bass I added sub woofer but the car is so well insulated I can't hear it well enough in the cabin. The trunk is huge but the rear seats don't fold down. The ride is plush but get's jarring on certain surfaces. Acceleration from a roll is slow for the 430 HP that this car has. Blue link is expensive and worthless I only wanted it for remote start but since it is through your smart phone's internet it's not worth it. Lastly, I worry about the electronics being hackable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
LOVE MY GENESIS

Mark Howard, 05/02/2016
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

If it didn't say 'Hyundai,' you'd think this was a Lexus! Everything is top quality. Beautiful car inside and out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
