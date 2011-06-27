Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec Consumer Reviews

Having spent ample time in the seat of Mercedes' SL 55 and an AMG 63, I had low expectations of the 5.0 R-Spec Hundai. Uhhhh...WOW, was I wrong. For about 1/3 the cost, the Genesis Sedan is a fantastic luxury muscle car that hangs with the big dollar Europeans. Oh yeah, and for under $40K total, it came with a bumper to bumper 100K mile warranty. The Genesis has so far averaged roughly twice the gas mileage of my two previous Mercedes. Really? a Korean 429 HP luxury sedan that gets 27 MPG? What's not to like? Great price, fast, comfortable, reliable. The Germans had better up their game really soon, because I just bought two of these things, for less than my last European.

AJ , 04/12/2017 5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

I love my car and it has everything that I want in a daily driver. There is more than enough power but the Rspec 5.0 is tuned for efficiency so street racers will be dissapointed. Turn the ESC off for some mild hooliganism but you will still suffer from lack of agility problems and slow shifting. I get 23 mpg on a good day but no less than 20mpg if I put my foot in it regularly. There are no sport modes and so far no aftermarket ecu tuning available so you get what you get. If you like to upgrade your car then look elsewhere. I had the same MY v6 and it's an even better bargain since both v6 and v8 have more power than the electronics will ever let you use but the v6 gave me 24-28mpg regularly. The v8 is a bit smoother though. The used prices on the Gen 1's are extraordinary for what you get. Minor nit picks are: The Navigation is already out dated and it cost too much for current maps. It can't find half the Points of Interests that try to find. Voice search is almost useless. The sound system is great but has only basic equalizer setting (bass, mid, treble). Since I like heart thumping bass I added sub woofer but the car is so well insulated I can't hear it well enough in the cabin. The trunk is huge but the rear seats don't fold down. The ride is plush but get's jarring on certain surfaces. Acceleration from a roll is slow for the 430 HP that this car has. Blue link is expensive and worthless I only wanted it for remote start but since it is through your smart phone's internet it's not worth it. Lastly, I worry about the electronics being hackable.