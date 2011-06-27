Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Everything I Thought It Would Be, But... southerngent63 , 12/13/2011 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Let me begin by saying that this is one of my favorite cars. I've owned 14 over 30+ years so I have a good personal database. It is lightning fast, especially in "manual mode". There's the slightest lag at launch in full automatic but if you're racing you're going to be using the paddle shifters anyway. (I don't race, but I do love one particular freeway on ramp.) It might not be a work of art, per se, but the design lets you know up front that this is a fun car. The interior is about as comfortable as you might imagine a sport-tuned suspension would allow, which is to say not overly. Everything is well laid-out, easy to use and unobtrusive. Overall, I love it. But keep reading... Report Abuse

Genesis Coupe is an absolute blast! jonbarraudi , 08/24/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have the GT which brings all the gizmos that make driving an enjoyable event and V6 engine that pulls all the gizmos along with you from 0-60 in 5.7 (on average). The interior is well put together and offers a lot of soft touch buttons that make you feel like you should be paying more for the car. The exterior is fantastic, lots of looks because no common person (people that are not that into cars) could recognize. The car feels light and confident when steering across corners. But as far as reliability goes, I hope for the best. In conclusion, this car has really blown my expectations away and has somewhat changed my perception of the auto car company known as Hyundai.

Best Car I have ever owned!!!!!!!!!! cbarron721 , 06/14/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car is blast to drive and is the first vehicle to ever replace the thrill of the ninja ZX6R. The turbo feels smooth and kicks in hard. The only two areas where I would say need to be improved (they seem to be on the 2013) is the quality of the interior and the performance. I gave both of those a 4 because the interior is nice but does leave something to be desired and the performance is great but they really should have used a larger intercooler and could have tuned it better. I have owned this car since new in February 2012, I bought the 2012 because the 2013 front end just does not do it for me, and the 2012 is more mod friendly. I have already switched to a single exhaust and SRI

A Well Built Car ChadJT , 02/22/2017 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 8 months and have taken it from 140k miles to 158k miles in that time frame. Initially I was nervous about buying a turbo'd Hyundai with a lot of miles, But I went through with it because the car was in immaculate shape and ran like a top. So far the car has been a great value it has not given me one issue and shows no sign of giving me one. The car feels incredibly well built to me, I feel that this car is very underrated. Now for what you really want to know about, the performance. The performance is a blast. Hyundai engineered this car with performance in mind and it shows. It is not a straight line speed car. The best time to have with this car is on a windy hwy hugging corners while spooling out the turbo, or on a country back road punching the throttle around sharp corners. One interesting thing is the when your start driving it aggressively the car completely changes attitude and the car just seems to take abuse really well. The car takes abuse very well, and that alone tells me that it was engineered for performance which is more than other companies actually do for "Performance" cars. In a practicability sense the back seats are horrible for anyone over 5'5" but at 6'2" I have no issue with head space. It is a little snug and was a bit odd when I first bought it but I got use to it. The seats are snug, foot space is just right, visibility is no issue. I love the interior and the blue lights, but the gps is sort of dumb in the sense that it reminds you of turns just before they come up and the routes are rarely the fastest (but you can choose between three routes it calculates). I have only driven in the snow a few times here in Ohio and it did well. Overall I recommend if you're in the market for something like this because due to Hyundai's old reputation this car is cheap with some miles on it and comes with an incredible value. I hope I helped, I'm actually keeping this car and not trading it in when I'm finished with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value