Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,750
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,750
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,750
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,750
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Front track63.0 in.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3397 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Exterior Colors
  • Bathurst Black
  • Karussell White
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Acqua Minerale Blue
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,750
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
