Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good Car Ben , 09/17/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you are in a city, and all you need is to get from point a, to point b, this is definitely a good choice in a car. I use it daily to get to and from school, and I've had no problems. (Ok, A few small problems, nothing major though) There are a few things that could be better (Air unit, Cup Holder), but really this is a great car. I hope to keep it until it stops working! Report Abuse

I miss this car! Jannes , 07/11/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I lost it in a fire & I miss it badly. At first I wasn't big on its looks, but I quickly fell in love with it. I did have to do 1 major repair when I replaced the fuel pump. However, as that got the car to reach over 40 mpg I didn't mind! I grew to like not having power steering which at first was a big adjustment. But what amazed me the most was how much stuff I hauled - this car redefines "scrappy" as I moved big recliners, utility tables, garden supplies... you name it, and still got amazing gas mileage. It's the only car where I've been stopped by admirers. One couple said they put over 350K miles on theirs! Excellent car if you're not out for sheer power as it's not the fastest around. Report Abuse

Great little car crossford , 04/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 19,000 miles on for $5000.00. Know has 90,000 miles. No problems with car. It has more than paid for itself. Report Abuse

Great Car Beerman , 07/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My father bought the Hyundai for me with 13 miles on it and now it has 151,800. Receieved as a birthday present on my 16th birthday and i'm 23 years old now so that says alot about the car and the only thing to every to go was the clutch at a 110,000. It has been in 3 bad accidents and it still runs perfect. The car proved critics wrong thats all I have to say. Report Abuse