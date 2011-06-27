Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good Car
If you are in a city, and all you need is to get from point a, to point b, this is definitely a good choice in a car. I use it daily to get to and from school, and I've had no problems. (Ok, A few small problems, nothing major though) There are a few things that could be better (Air unit, Cup Holder), but really this is a great car. I hope to keep it until it stops working!
I miss this car!
I lost it in a fire & I miss it badly. At first I wasn't big on its looks, but I quickly fell in love with it. I did have to do 1 major repair when I replaced the fuel pump. However, as that got the car to reach over 40 mpg I didn't mind! I grew to like not having power steering which at first was a big adjustment. But what amazed me the most was how much stuff I hauled - this car redefines "scrappy" as I moved big recliners, utility tables, garden supplies... you name it, and still got amazing gas mileage. It's the only car where I've been stopped by admirers. One couple said they put over 350K miles on theirs! Excellent car if you're not out for sheer power as it's not the fastest around.
Great little car
I bought this car with 19,000 miles on for $5000.00. Know has 90,000 miles. No problems with car. It has more than paid for itself.
Great Car
My father bought the Hyundai for me with 13 miles on it and now it has 151,800. Receieved as a birthday present on my 16th birthday and i'm 23 years old now so that says alot about the car and the only thing to every to go was the clutch at a 110,000. It has been in 3 bad accidents and it still runs perfect. The car proved critics wrong thats all I have to say.
Surprisingly great car
My parents bought this car brand new for me when I was in high school. My dad thought it would be a nice cheap car that could get me through college. I took it with me to college in upstate NY for four years and had no problems at all. Now, two years after graduating my husband puts 90 miles a day on it commuting to and from work and it's still ticking. The car owes us absolutely nothing. The only problem we had was that the water pump went at 90,000 miles. It was a $400 fix and we've been running strong ever since! $400 in 7 years is not bad at all.
