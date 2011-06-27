Used 1993 Hyundai Excel Consumer Reviews
Awful Expensive to Own
I had this auto for less than 3 months and had to have the computer replaced by a Chevy Dealership. Then it stopped running and JH auto sales said that they could fix it. They said they worked on it for 2 1/2 months. It still did not run more than 20 min. My cost was around 350 dollars. Had it towed to another maintenance center and they charged me another 2000 dollars for repairs plus a new battery. If I had known that this auto could not be repaired and parts so expensive I would not have bought it and in fact I advise all that are thinking about buying this auto I can safely tell you it is nothing but junk. The gas mileage is worse that my 1969 Chevy Impala which is around 23 mpg.
1993 hyundal excel
hi, best little car ever, it will get you to point b , with know problem.best gas mileage ever.
better than I thought
Runs well, no problems with engine.
