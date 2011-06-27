  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2012 Hyundai Equus
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Equus
5(46%)4(9%)3(18%)2(9%)1(18%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Equuses for sale
List Price Range
$13,850 - $15,995
Used Equus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Equus - 2012 with a bigger engine

kabirent1, 12/12/2011
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

Just got my 2012 Equus yesterday. I was on a waiting list. I am a little skeptical of reviewers who got it weeks ago - how did they get the car when mine was one of the first off the boat from Korea? Anyways, the car, after 2 days is a lot of fun and seems to be a great value. It rides a little on the soft side, but with the new, more powerful engine, its acceleration is strong. Its exceedingly quiet, roomy, comfortable, and has a long list of features. The promised support seems to be very nice - time will tell if that turns out to be truth or hype. In short, if you are looking for a luxurious ride, don't need to impress anyone , and want to save big $$, this is worth a look.

Report Abuse

Top of the line luxury at a fraction of the cost

peteranger, 07/09/2012
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

I traded in my BMW 745i for the 2011 Hyundai Signature Series Equus, and apart from some irritating aspects of the i-pod and navigation systems, I'm delighted with the smooth, comfortable, QUIET! ride of this luxury ride. To boot, I get 27+ mpg on the highway and 20 mpg overall using regular gas, and the valet service, where the Hyundai dealer delivers a loaner Equus to my house when picking up mine for service is a major plus. The exterior will remind you of the top of the line Lexus, and the interior is similar to the S600 series Benz (the suede like head liner, analog clock in the dash, etc.). Compare sticker prices with the competition and you'll be astounded at the savings.

Report Abuse

Most Enjoyable Car I Ever Owned!!

markie7, 02/04/2012
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Very luxurious vehicle. Solid smooth ride. Floats on the highway like being in a cloud. I fell safe, encapsulated from the noisy world, and most of all, feel extremely pampered from the moment I step inside. Very quick for a big sedan. Great displayes, comfy seats, and intuitive navi systems. All luxury features in competing car manufacturers are here, but for less money. But, let us be real: $60K is still alot of money. But, nice things cost money. However, the value for dollar is stronger in this product than the others. Also, there is some exclusivity. Most people are still eyeing the equus. Everyone (and their mother) have BMWs and the like. Be different! Stand out! Enjoy the ride.

Report Abuse

Defective engine

ted2332, 05/23/2013
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
30 of 36 people found this review helpful

At little over a year, performance and gas mileage began to deteriorate. Next, an engine knocking became increasingly loud.no check engine or oil pressure light warning. Dealer found oil 3 quarts low-- suspect that the engine had already been damaged..on investigation, this is a systemic problem which Hyundai Equus and Genesis with the same engine share. Hyundai does not appear ready to own up to the defective engine which occurred with the higher horse powered 2012. Major blow in their aspirations to compete as a luxury brand update: they have pulled the plug on the Equus brand;won't fix hardware breakage under warranty Update :after lots of aggravation they finally replaced engine and it been a good car with bad service

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Engine needs replaced.

Joe, 12/11/2017
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 2012 Equus has 62,000 miles on it and the engine started knocking really bad and there was no warning signs at all no check engine light, no low oil light nothing to alarm me at all and the warranty expired on the car at 60,000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Equuses for sale

Related Used 2012 Hyundai Equus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles