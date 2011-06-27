  1. Home
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Limited Tech Packageyes
Option Package 01yes
Limited Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Blue Linkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Gross weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Galactic Gray Metallic
  • Symphony Air Silver
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Molten Silver
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Phantom Black
  • Symphony Silver
  • Galactic Gray
  • Mineral Beige
  • Shale Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue
  • Scarlet Red
  • Mineral Beige Pearl
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
