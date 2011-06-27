Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,586*
Total Cash Price
$10,716
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,098*
Total Cash Price
$10,930
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,053*
Total Cash Price
$14,681
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,076*
Total Cash Price
$15,110
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,309*
Total Cash Price
$14,788
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,609*
Total Cash Price
$11,145
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,100*
Total Cash Price
$15,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$631
|$474
|$1,363
|$495
|$1,608
|$4,571
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$605
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$769
|Financing
|$576
|$464
|$343
|$214
|$78
|$1,675
|Depreciation
|$2,904
|$1,015
|$894
|$792
|$711
|$6,316
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,924
|$4,324
|$5,110
|$4,177
|$5,051
|$25,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$644
|$483
|$1,390
|$505
|$1,640
|$4,662
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$617
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$784
|Financing
|$588
|$473
|$350
|$218
|$80
|$1,709
|Depreciation
|$2,962
|$1,035
|$912
|$808
|$725
|$6,442
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,062
|$4,410
|$5,212
|$4,261
|$5,152
|$26,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$864
|$649
|$1,867
|$678
|$2,203
|$6,262
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,054
|Financing
|$789
|$636
|$470
|$293
|$107
|$2,295
|Depreciation
|$3,978
|$1,391
|$1,225
|$1,085
|$974
|$8,653
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,486
|$5,924
|$7,001
|$5,722
|$6,920
|$35,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$890
|$668
|$1,922
|$698
|$2,267
|$6,445
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$853
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,084
|Financing
|$812
|$654
|$484
|$302
|$110
|$2,362
|Depreciation
|$4,095
|$1,431
|$1,261
|$1,117
|$1,003
|$8,906
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,763
|$6,097
|$7,205
|$5,890
|$7,122
|$36,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,684
|Maintenance
|$871
|$654
|$1,881
|$683
|$2,219
|$6,308
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,061
|Financing
|$795
|$640
|$473
|$295
|$108
|$2,312
|Depreciation
|$4,008
|$1,401
|$1,234
|$1,093
|$981
|$8,716
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,555
|$5,967
|$7,052
|$5,764
|$6,970
|$35,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$656
|$493
|$1,418
|$515
|$1,672
|$4,754
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$629
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$800
|Financing
|$599
|$483
|$357
|$223
|$81
|$1,742
|Depreciation
|$3,020
|$1,056
|$930
|$824
|$739
|$6,569
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,201
|$4,497
|$5,314
|$4,344
|$5,253
|$26,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$5,973
|Maintenance
|$915
|$687
|$1,976
|$718
|$2,332
|$6,628
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,115
|Financing
|$835
|$673
|$497
|$310
|$113
|$2,429
|Depreciation
|$4,211
|$1,472
|$1,296
|$1,148
|$1,031
|$9,158
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,040
|$6,270
|$7,410
|$6,057
|$7,324
|$37,100
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019