Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

2010 Elantra GLS PZEV - 11,000 Miles njscorpio , 12/28/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful First I would like to address two issues mentioned in other reviews. Those with "bouncy" suspension seem to have the SE models. I haven't had those problems with the GLS. Also it was said that there is a delay in acceleration. That is true, but that is due to the ECO mode. There is a slight delay when accelerating from below (aprox) 3,000rpm to above 3,000. It has something to do with keeping your driving at low, gas conserving RPMs. Disable ECO mode (by hitting TRIP till you see ECO ON, then holding TRIP until off) and you will have much smoother acceleration. Report Abuse

Reliable, comfortable, but annoying kmfdmdude , 01/07/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Performance and realiability wise I really like this car, but sadly it does have it's flaws. I know I'm not alone but researching all the forums, Hyundai is known to have RATTLES. The dash board likes to rattle, glove box is REALLY noisy, the last two days I have heard my door panel rattle. I purchased this car in November 2010 and I have been to the dealership 3 times. Fourth time is tomorrow (thank god for the lemon law). Buyer beware...If you hate rattles in your NEW car, think twice... Report Abuse

Bought new and still own ladybugshome , 08/12/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Car has 120,000 miles on it and did change transmission fluid and other items that were listed in manual to do. Car is running great still and looks great, yet it spends 9 months in Florida where there is no salt. Park it under carport and the paint has remained true to color since I purchased it. Gun metal I think was the color listed. Will probably still have it for years to come. On third set of tires and just general maintenance has been done on it. Timing belt was done at 93,000 and struts were replaced already. Brakes done once already..... will be re doing front ones this year. Well worth price paid for car. Still run it 1500 miles back and forth to Florida to NY~ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

a steal elantrablueman , 01/08/2014 Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 46 of 51 people found this review helpful Bought a leftover 2010 in Jan 2011 for $12,200, $13,200 otd. Have the conv. package and love the xm radio. Now have 57k and the car has been near flawless. Had a minor brake light switch recall although the switch had not failed. Averaging 30.9 mpg annually. Keeping records for taxes. Better mpg on hwy/trips. I change oil every 5k and keep on trucking. Still have original brake pads. Facing some big bills at 60 k: timing belt, trans fluid, probably brakes, too. Could go $1,200. However, with my new Michelins, I could go another 60k. 7/8/2016 96k and still near flawless performance. Timing belt most expensive service. Time for first brake pads at 96k. Must be some kind of record. I feel like I'm driving for free. 1/8/2018 114,345 miles. I'd like a new car but it's hard to trade such a reliable, low-maintenance, and economical car. It has been a great car. I attribute my pleasant experience to it's basic design and manual transmission. Still very pleased. I expect to drive it another year, maybe two. 1/9/2019 125,876 miles Just a solid, reliable car. Still running fine. No plans to trade. The monetary value is so low for a high miles 5 speed that I'll just keep it as long as it runs well. Garage kept so paint and interior look good. Best value in a car I've ever had. 1/9/2020 136,000 miles I'm semi retired now and driving fewer miles. No doubt, it's the most reliable car I've ever owned. Still no failures of any kind. Just fluid changes and driving like the old guy I am. No plans to trade. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse