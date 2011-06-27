Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car for the money and forgiving aldvin , 03/15/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment. Report Abuse

174K miles and still strong! eldom72 , 12/04/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own. Report Abuse

Little Reliable playmaker , 10/25/2014 23 of 27 people found this review helpful This car has been awesome to own. But with just over 100k miles now close to 200k and still going strong. Does surprisingly well in snow and is an excellent commuter. Easy to maintain and no hassles. Report Abuse

Great for high mileage drivers Renee , 05/25/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car "new" (it was a demo car with 160,00 KM on it) in 2005. Currently, it's traveled 300,000 KM (just over 200,000 miles) with only maintenance service so far. I had to service the clutch at 250,000 km - and have had the breaks done 2x (unfortunately full replacement due to the salted roads in Canada). As far as reliability goes it's been an awesome car for me, though it's not luxurious, it does get the job done! Report Abuse