Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car for the money and forgiving
I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment.
174K miles and still strong!
I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.
Little Reliable
This car has been awesome to own. But with just over 100k miles now close to 200k and still going strong. Does surprisingly well in snow and is an excellent commuter. Easy to maintain and no hassles.
Great for high mileage drivers
I bought this car "new" (it was a demo car with 160,00 KM on it) in 2005. Currently, it's traveled 300,000 KM (just over 200,000 miles) with only maintenance service so far. I had to service the clutch at 250,000 km - and have had the breaks done 2x (unfortunately full replacement due to the salted roads in Canada). As far as reliability goes it's been an awesome car for me, though it's not luxurious, it does get the job done!
Excellent Car for The Price
The 2005 Elantra has plenty of "pep"- as a matter of fact it's engine may be too strong for the weight/size of the vehicle. It only gets around 24 combined MPG which is low for a car this size but you get more power and better acceleration at the cost of the reduced fuel economy. The Elantra GLS is not a "luxury" vehicle by any stretch but it's not an "Econobox" either. It's a very good car for the price you will pay for it and I would definitely consider buying another Hyundai after owning this one- I would probably go for a Sonata or a Sante Fe though because I'm getting older and I need a few more "creature comforts" than the Elantra offers. The only bad thing about this car is it's handling in the snow and on wet pavement. I have never had a car hydroplane like this one does so you need to make sure you buy excellent wet handling tires when you buy a 2005 Elantra!
