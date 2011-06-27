  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Elantra
5(75%)4(16%)3(5%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.6
171 reviews
Write a review
See all Elantras for sale
List Price Range
$3,900 - $5,995
Used Elantra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...35

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car for the money and forgiving

aldvin, 03/15/2013
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment.

Report Abuse

174K miles and still strong!

eldom72, 12/04/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.

Report Abuse

Little Reliable

playmaker, 10/25/2014
23 of 27 people found this review helpful

This car has been awesome to own. But with just over 100k miles now close to 200k and still going strong. Does surprisingly well in snow and is an excellent commuter. Easy to maintain and no hassles.

Report Abuse

Great for high mileage drivers

Renee, 05/25/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car "new" (it was a demo car with 160,00 KM on it) in 2005. Currently, it's traveled 300,000 KM (just over 200,000 miles) with only maintenance service so far. I had to service the clutch at 250,000 km - and have had the breaks done 2x (unfortunately full replacement due to the salted roads in Canada). As far as reliability goes it's been an awesome car for me, though it's not luxurious, it does get the job done!

Report Abuse

Excellent Car for The Price

TKH, 03/23/2018
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Elantra has plenty of "pep"- as a matter of fact it's engine may be too strong for the weight/size of the vehicle. It only gets around 24 combined MPG which is low for a car this size but you get more power and better acceleration at the cost of the reduced fuel economy. The Elantra GLS is not a "luxury" vehicle by any stretch but it's not an "Econobox" either. It's a very good car for the price you will pay for it and I would definitely consider buying another Hyundai after owning this one- I would probably go for a Sonata or a Sante Fe though because I'm getting older and I need a few more "creature comforts" than the Elantra offers. The only bad thing about this car is it's handling in the snow and on wet pavement. I have never had a car hydroplane like this one does so you need to make sure you buy excellent wet handling tires when you buy a 2005 Elantra!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...35
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Elantras for sale

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles