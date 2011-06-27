Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Zero problems
Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those.
Better than I could have asked for!
Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability.
Best Money Ever Spent On A Car
I bought this car new for $10,500.00. I drove it for 8 years and then passed it to my daughter for school. It currently has 216,000 miles and going strong. Total for repairs, not including maintenance, about $1,000.00! It is on it's third set of brake pads and still the original rotors. It's also on it's third set of tires which were changed at 210,000 miles. Handling is great, but the engine had always strained going up steep hills. Without a doubt this is the best car I've I've ever owned! *-Update-Car still being driven every day and still going strong at 221,000 miles!
safest car i have ever owned
i bought a 2005 elantra gt in october 2010 and i absolutely fell in love with it! i loved the whole package and the car was very affordable and great on gas! November 2010, 4 weeks after i purchased the car, i was in a bad car accident at speeds of 55 mph and i t-boned someone who turned in front of my car. I somehow managed to walk away from the accident without a single scratch on me. I would love to own this car again! and also the car i purchased was a reconstructed title so it was already in a car accident and managed to keep me alive. and i also found out i was pregnant during the crash too and baby survived also! I want another one so bad now that i have my daughter!
Best $1200 I've spent yet
With my tax refund this year, I wanted to buy a cheap car that is good on gas. I'd never really looked into a Hyundai before but, In my experience, any import is better than a Domestic car. I found my elantra on craigslist. Picked it up with 170k miles after a short test drive and took it to the shop. It needed 2 wheel bearings and a tie rod. I put an aftermarket radio in ($45 Investment) and I couldn't be happier with it. It's a little rusty but where I live, anything older than 6-7 years is going to be. I average 31 MPG and the engine and tranny still respond quickly. I don't worry that it won't start or will die on me any time soon. I've put about 10k miles on it since I've bought it and I'm so impressed I think my next family vehicle will be a Hyundai. I'm 6'5" and I fit just fine in the car even with my kids in the back. granted they're both under 10 but, for now I can't complain. My only complaint is the cup holders are too close together. If you're thinking of getting one, go for it. These things are cheap and should last you quite a while unless the previous owner just did no maintenance to it (which should be obvious).
