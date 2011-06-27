Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Zero problems morahno , 03/30/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those. Report Abuse

Better than I could have asked for! Amanda , 06/29/2016 GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Money Ever Spent On A Car Don W , 10/07/2016 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car new for $10,500.00. I drove it for 8 years and then passed it to my daughter for school. It currently has 216,000 miles and going strong. Total for repairs, not including maintenance, about $1,000.00! It is on it's third set of brake pads and still the original rotors. It's also on it's third set of tires which were changed at 210,000 miles. Handling is great, but the engine had always strained going up steep hills. Without a doubt this is the best car I've I've ever owned! *-Update-Car still being driven every day and still going strong at 221,000 miles! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

safest car i have ever owned lizzy8911 , 10/20/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful i bought a 2005 elantra gt in october 2010 and i absolutely fell in love with it! i loved the whole package and the car was very affordable and great on gas! November 2010, 4 weeks after i purchased the car, i was in a bad car accident at speeds of 55 mph and i t-boned someone who turned in front of my car. I somehow managed to walk away from the accident without a single scratch on me. I would love to own this car again! and also the car i purchased was a reconstructed title so it was already in a car accident and managed to keep me alive. and i also found out i was pregnant during the crash too and baby survived also! I want another one so bad now that i have my daughter! Report Abuse