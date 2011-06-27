Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've owned
Bought this car Feburary 2003 with 7k miles on for $11,300 and still own it into 2012 and don't plan on selling it. It has 106k miles on it now and the only problems i've had with the car were the e-brake cable boot came off when driving in snowy conditions and the cable froze. Warenty covered it. My blower motor quit working on low speed which was also replaced under warrenty. My map sensor failed at 98k miles and the vehicle died. it started up 20 minutes later and was able to make it to a repair shop. I am hard on vehicles and I will admit I bought this vheichle for the warrenty. I drive it hard everyday and it keeps on running smooth averageing 33 mpg.
My best car ever!
I have had many cars over the years, and this is by far the best car I have ever had! I bought it when it was 2 years old and had about 20,000 miles on it. Today is the first time I have had to replace anything, back brakes, and it has 95,000 miles on it! Otherwise I have only had oil changes and new tires. I plan to drive it for 2 more years and then give it to my daughter when they turn 16 - it will be a great first car for her. When I get another car for me, I will definitely get another hyundai! (And the hatchbback is wonderful - it's like having a SUV)
Overall Good Experience with this Car
I had a good experience with this car overall but not good enough to buy another Hyundai. On the plus side, you get a lot of features for the money; on the down side, you tend to get what you pay for. In 3 years, I never had any major problems (other than clutch going out after 12 months due to San Francisco hills), but had lots of minor problems: brake lights constantly going out, cruise control went out, CDs stuck in CD player, worn-out floor mats, paint dinged easily. That said, the car was mechanically sound and suited my needs well as a basic city car. Wouldn't buy another Hyundai, a) because I can afford something better now and b) because I can't get past its inherent cheapness.
Great car
I looked at buying a new car for a long time and I am happy I went with the Elantra and even happier that I decided on the GT. This is a great car. And as long as it doesn't end up being a turkey like every other car I owned (the latest being a '96 Plymouth Neon) I will remain happy. This car has a good smooth ride, and is comfortable to drive.
Gas mileage
I've been pretty disatisfied with the poor gas mileage I've been getting the longer I've owned this car. When it was new, I was getting about 28 mpg in the city, but that was still less than my average 30 mpg I'd been getting from my '94 Mazda Protege. Also, performance has suffered, too. Now it seems like the engine isn't breathing right. I've taken it in to my local dealer and they've been great! But my mpg continues to decline; I'm now getting barely 23 mpg/city, 29 mpg/highway. Also had some hesitation problems upon intial ignition; FYI, there is a fix for this at your dealer. Ask them to update the software on your car's computer.
